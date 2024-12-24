  • Home Home

Woman shares 'genius' food safety hack for power outages: 'So clever'

by Rachel Beyer
Photo Credit: TikTok

What if a coin and a glass of water could help you avoid spoiled food? That's what one TikToker shared in a clever hack for checking freezer safety during power outages. 

The video went viral for its very simple and practical approach. So, what's the deal, and why are people so obsessed with it?

The scoop

TikTok creator Daivi (@Daivifromkajustudios) introduced this helpful trick in the viral video, which has amassed nearly 365,000 likes and almost 30,000 shares. The concept is simple: Fill a glass or container with water, let it freeze, and then place a coin (or other small item) on top of the ice. 

If a power outage occurs and the freezer's contents thaw, the coin will sink into the melting ice. When the freezer refreezes those goods after a power outage, the coin will be trapped inside the ice in a new spot, letting you know the food thawed and may not be safe to eat.

"It's actually a really good life hack," Daivi explained in the video. "If at any point that quarter falls within the water and refreezes, you know that at one point, your freezer was warm enough for everything to thaw. Hence, the food is not safe to eat."

How it's helping

The creative hack offers not only practical advice but also a bit of levity in a frustrating scenario. Whether you use a quarter, a penny, or even a gum wrapper, this hack reduces guesswork when it comes to food safety because it provides a reliable way to determine whether your food has spoiled during a power outage, helping families avoid foodborne illnesses. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It's ideal for those in areas that experience frequent power outages or extreme weather, which has become more intense and frequent with the rising global temperature. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture explains that perishable items left in an unpowered refrigerator for more than four hours should be discarded, and frozen food that reaches above 40 degrees Fahrenheit can't be refrozen. This often leads to significant waste during extended power interruptions.

Smart home solutions (including solar combined with battery storage) can complement tricks such as this by boosting climate resiliency and minimizing waste during outages (while preventing potential stomachaches).

All in all, simple adjustments such as this freezer hack align with broader sustainability goals and efforts by companies to adjust to the changing climate. For example, organizations including Arcadia are empowering individuals to save money on their energy bills by increasing access to renewable energy options such as community solar.

What everyone's saying

The simple hack garnered abundant praise. 

"Great pro tip," one user commented.

Another user joked, "Knowing me I'd probably never look at it again and it'd disappear somewhere in there."

"This is actually genius," someone else wrote. 

One commenter summed it up perfectly, writing, "So clever."

