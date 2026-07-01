Dangerous heat is moving into Massachusetts, and some residents can get free air conditioners

"It can be really a life-saving tool during these extreme heat days."

New England is bracing for a hazardous burst of summer heat, and officials in some Massachusetts communities are working to support residents who are most exposed to it.

That help includes free air conditioners, rebates on cooling equipment, and efforts to prepare cooling centers so families can protect their health without taking on overwhelming costs.

What's happening?

NBC Boston reported that some Massachusetts communities have already started giving free air conditioners to people considered most vulnerable during extreme heat.

In East Somerville, a pilot program distributed 100 units in May and June.

Earlier this year, Chelsea used a lottery to provide 200 units to lower-income households.

Applications quickly outpaced the number of available units in East Somerville, where more than 300 residents applied.

"The fact that so many people applied and I would imagine that we would have received even more applicants if the application had been open even longer it tells us that there is a tremendous amount of need," said Laura McNulty of Cambridge Health Alliance, per NBC Boston.

She added: "We know that in Massachusetts and in the greater Boston area, summers are getting hotter, and our built environment is not set up to ensure people are able to stay cool in their own homes."

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat ranks among the deadliest kinds of severe weather.

Older adults, small children, pregnant people, people taking certain medications, and residents with pre-existing health problems can face especially high risks — and those risks grow when a home stays hot overnight.

Certain neighborhoods are hit harder than others. Places with lots of pavement, dense buildings, dark roofs, and little tree cover can produce the "urban heat island effect," and Sharon Ron, assistant director of Public Health for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, said those areas may continue sending stored heat back into the neighborhood after sunset.

"Heat becomes all the more dangerous when it is just consistently hot that we don't have those cooler, more temperate temperatures overnight either because of the extreme heat wave or because you live someplace that just retains heat and doesn't give you that break," Ron said, per NBC Boston.

Keeping cool can also be expensive. With power costs still high, families may struggle to run air conditioning or replace a broken unit even when it is needed for medical safety.

As Sasha Shyduroff of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council said, "Air conditioning isn't just a luxury. It can be really a life-saving tool during these extreme heat days."

What can I do?

This summer's giveaway programs in Chelsea and East Somerville are no longer taking applications, but residents may still be able to get help from local organizations.

Somerville officials said groups such as Mutual Aid for Medford and Somerville may be able to assist people seeking air conditioners.

People purchasing their own unit may still be able to lower the cost. Mass Save offers a $40 rebate on qualifying room air conditioners. In New Hampshire, residents can receive a $50 credit for recycling an old room air conditioner or dehumidifier at certain events, and eligible customers may qualify for a $20 rebate through NHSaves utility partners.

Shyduroff also urged residents to ask utilities about reduced rates and hardship programs, saying, "Both National Grid and Eversource have low-income programs."

Other steps can help as well: keep the sun out of the house, plan in advance where you can go to cool off on dangerously hot days, sign up for local alerts, ask city or town officials about heat-related resources, and call 211 to find nearby assistance.

"Right now we know energy costs are pretty high," Shyduroff said. "There are things that you can do."

Ron added, "I think hearing from residents about what are the cooling resources that they value and that they would use if it was available … is really helpful."

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