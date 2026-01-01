Shopper double-takes after finding receipt in watch box from Goodwill: 'I always check'

This discovery is one of many examples where thrift store shoppers find unique and sometimes valuable items including cold, hard cash.

Mark this as a reminder to always check your gifts and their packaging carefully, even if they're not your favorite at first glance.

One gift recipient's blunder delivered a major win to a thrifter who shared their experience in the r/thriftstorehauls subreddit about a surprising find that came with a watch purchase.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They had purchased a secondhand Fossil watch, but it was so much more than that.

"Bought a Fossil watch from Goodwill Boutique online for $24.99," they wrote with pictures of the haul. "Came with the gift receipt from 2007 and a much newer $100 bill."

There were various reactions, including a user speculating on the reasons behind their good fortune.

"I guess someone didn't appreciate their birthday gift!" they wrote. "I'm glad you were able to benefit from their ungratefulness."

Some users offered other rationales for why they didn't pick up on the hidden cash, but either way, the OP was a lucky buyer indeed. This discovery is one of many examples where thrift store shoppers find unique and sometimes valuable items, including cold hard cash.

Thrifts have shared how unexpected money pops up in jacket pockets or even old-timey piggy banks. Other great finds in the thrift world include quirky items from the past and useful everyday items like clothing and appliances. Put it all together, and thrifting has numerous benefits for shoppers.

It can be wallet-friendly and save consumers over $1,700 annually, per WalletHub. Buying secondhand is also environmentally conscious. It reduces the need for producing and transporting new goods while saving items from the landfill. That collectively cuts down on pollution on both the front- and back-end.

The Reddit community cheered on the OP, with some getting a pleasant reminder of their own past good fortune.

One user wrote: "I've also found cash in thrift clothing! I always check the pockets."

"They included money for the battery replacement," another commenter suggested. "How considerate!"

"Awesome score & goodwill deserves the L!" a scorned thrifter exclaimed.

