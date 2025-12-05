Dad confronted by former police officer while walking through neighborhood with daughter: 'He was part of the problem'

"This makes me wish I didn't live in the US."

You know car culture has run amok when a parent is scolded for having their daughter walking … on the sidewalk. Yet, a Redditor shared a frustrating experience of just that with an anti-car subreddit.

"I was walking with my daughter on a sidewalk in the neighborhood," the user explained. "She was about 5 ft behind me - we were playing with walkie talkies."

Disrupting this wholesome fun was a man who said he was a former police officer. He offered his unsolicited two cents that the daughter was walking too far behind and could be accidentally hit by truck drivers during the holiday season. His rationale for that was unclear.

The OP didn't respond to the officer but expressed frustration over the encounter, considering he himself was in a large truck and "he was part of the problem." Additionally, they added that moving to an area with good walkability and low car traffic was an intentional decision. They later noted the incident was at 6 a.m. on a barely-trafficked road.

"Yet, this truck man stopped to explain to me that I am wrong," the OP concluded. "This makes me wish I didn't live in the US."

This unsettling story highlights real concerns about the country's priorities when it comes to walkability and pedestrian safety. There is ample evidence domestically and overseas that walkable cities are effective in reducing air and noise pollution while enhancing the richness of a place.

Frustratingly, there are far too many places where cars are given the upper hand, leading to an overwhelming number of vehicles on the road. Even when this isn't the case, if the cars are increasingly monstrous trucks, they can both inconvenience or endanger pedestrians due to their huge size and poor visibility.

There are positive examples of communities exploring solutions like improving public transportation and enhancing pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Still, the attitude the man showed toward the parent unfortunately remains in many drivers and lawmakers.

Commenters empathized, with many expressing outrage at the retired cop's attitude.

"Sounds like he was projecting his intrusive thoughts of running over your kid," a user suggested.

A commenter was baffled: "They're in trucks because of the holidays. What the f*** does that even mean?"

"GET THAT KID INTO A GIANT TRUCK, THERE ARE DANGEROUS GIANT TRUCKS OUT HERE," a Redditor joked.

