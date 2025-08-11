Mom shares brilliant hack using empty food containers: 'Perfect to throw in a purse or pocket'

Here's a great way to kill two birds with one stone at snack time. TikToker Becca (@raisinglazaruspws) found that they had a bunch of extra containers lying around and decided to do something creative to reuse them.

The scoop

The video showed a handful of empty food containers headed for the trash, but at the last second, Becca repurposed them into useful snack packs instead. Becca simply removed the labels and put snacks inside for her child to enjoy.

"I love using these for baby snacks so they don't get crushed. The medela containers are perfect to throw in a purse or pocket and I have so many," Becca captioned the video, referring to containers that accompany a popular breastfeeding pump. Some of the various containers that Becca used have screw-off lids, or they have pop-off lids that are easy for kids to use. It's an easy way to portion out snack time without using extra plastic baggies.

How it's helping

The first two parts of the "reduce, reuse, recycle" strategy often get forgotten since most towns and cities have easy-to-use recycling programs. However, the truth is that all three parts are equally important and, in fact, can save (or make) you money. Reducing can feel difficult in our consumerist economy, but it can be incredibly rewarding. Reusing, repurposing, or upcycling is not only great for keeping waste out of landfills, but it can be incredibly creative and fun as well.

There are lots of ways to repurpose household items, upcycling them into something helpful, beautiful, or actually genius. Try some of these hacks with your children to teach them practical skills alongside an awareness for keeping items out of landfills.

What everyone's saying

"What are your favorite ways to reuse containers?" Becca asked.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I love saving spaghetti jars and using them as glasses," one Tiktoker responded.

"And parm lids fit on mason jars," another commenter said, suggesting another way to upcycle containers.



Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.