Woman shares clever home hack using empty pill bottles: 'So cute'

A clever and stylish TikToker shared how they transform standard orange pill bottles into lovely autumn decorations.

The scoop

DecorateCreateCelebrate (@decoratecreatecelebrate) posted a short clip showing off the repurposed pill bottles. "These are prescription pill bottles turned into bud vases for fall," the creator explained.

The caption read, "Perfect color for fall decor and they are so adorable!"

The video shows several pill bottles lined up on a windowsill, each one with a flower placed in it. They're decorated with ribbons, bows, tulle, and other accents, giving them a festive flair.

"I just love how cute they are," the creator said.

All you need to replicate this trendy idea is a few flowers, which can be faux or real, and decorative items.

In addition to ribbons and tulle, you can use paint, jewels, twine, and other craft items. Don't be afraid to get creative. Using them for flowers is a brilliant option, but they could also hold berry decor, tiny squash, or more harvest-themed pieces.

How it's helping

According to Fox News, about 200 billion pill bottles are produced every year. And in the United States, four to five billion are thrown away annually, with most ending up in landfills. This contributes to the immense plastic pollution crisis the planet is facing.

Plastic pollution is impacting everyone, even if you avoid plastic as much as you can. According to Reuters, the average human will consume over 44 pounds of plastic particles in their lifetime. Microplastics in the human body can lead to a range of health issues, from digestive problems to respiratory conditions.

Plastic pollution is also accelerating climate change, threatening plant and animal species, and creating more planet-warming gases. Sadly, most pill bottles cannot be recycled curbside and can only be recycled through a complicated process. Decluttering and organizing responsibly can help decrease plastic pollution, or you can find new ways to reuse items.

Reusing these pill bottles as many times as possible keeps them out of landfills longer and can reduce the need to buy new plastic items. Every pill bottle turned into decor is a step toward a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved this easy upcycling idea.

Multiple users shared the poster's sentiment, with one writing, "So cute!"

"Love those," someone else said.

With this simple hack, you can save money on fall decor, reduce plastic pollution, and give your home a fabulous fall feel.

