Homeowner shares inspiring photos after making creative use of old TV: 'So amazing'

A homeowner took to Reddit to show off their handiwork in upcycling a vintage TV set into something useful in the modern era.

Posting in the r/upcycling subreddit, the poster showed that they had transformed the old television into a drinks cabinet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared pictures of the original box TV unit, complete with screen and knobs on the hardwood box. The poster removed the old tube screen and the attached electronics, while keeping the dials and knobs on the front of the box. They replaced the short, stumpy legs with longer, skinnier wire legs on the base of the box to further drive home the unique vintage appearance.

Upcycling, finding new uses for items that have otherwise passed their period of usefulness, is a fantastic way to reduce waste and pollution by keeping items out of landfills. It also gives you the chance to get unique pieces of furniture, built to last, that can add a one-of-a-kind charm to your home.

In the United States alone, there are 3,000 landfills that average 600 acres of space, meaning as much as 1.8 million acres of land are used to house our trash, according to the University of Colorado.

Additionally, landfills produce a gas known as landfill gas from the breakdown of materials inside them, which contains a mixture of polluting gases, including methane. Methane makes up 50 percent of landfill gas, and is 84 percent more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

By keeping things out of landfills and giving them new life, you're helping to reduce the sprawl of landfills and reduce the amount of polluting, planet-warming gases being released.

Commenters loved this idea for the old TV set.

"So amazing!" said one.

"Looks great!" said another, "The new legs are a tremendous improvement giving it a cool, retro look!"

"This is very cool," said a third, "I want to find one for a cat bed."

