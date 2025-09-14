Homeowner distressed as thoughtless neighbor makes it difficult to sleep: 'The owners may not even know it's this bad'

"Have you actually had a conversation with them?"

A glaring floodlight is sparking frustration for one new homeowner, and their Reddit post has others chiming in about a common neighborhood problem: where to draw the line between security, respect, and sustainable choices at home.

The new homeowner explained that the floodlight shines into their bedroom every night, making it difficult to sleep, even with blackout curtains.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Some Redditors speculated that the floodlight was for security, but most sided with the original poster, saying the nonstop glare fits common definitions of light trespass and may constitute a legal nuisance. Others pointed out that many cities have ordinances for this.

"Check your city or county ordinances. If you just moved in you can ask your neighbor nicely to see if they can have it aimed downward," one commenter suggested.

Light pollution affects 80% of the world's population and grows by over 2% each year, reportedly exacerbated by outdoor lighting, according to a 2024 paper published in the journal Laws.

The National Conference of State Legislatures shared that at least 19 U.S. states have passed light pollution laws, and some nonprofit groups, such as DesignLights Consortium, have mapped local rules for homeowners.

Similar disputes over blocking solar panel installation or noisy gas-powered leaf blower that disrupt neighborhoods show how next-door disputes can slow progress on eco-friendly solutions.

Neighbors may block resource-saving steps to ease the pressure on the environment. However, speaking with them kindly and suggesting solutions first rather than deciding to file a complaint can earn trust and respect.

Encouraging them to consider smart home upgrades such as energy-saving LEDs, motion sensors, or shielded fixtures can keep homes safe without wasting energy.

Some commenters suggested getting details for possible fence-building by planting trees — a helpful way to cool down the planet — to block the light.

Opening conversations about energy use or neighborhood rules can sometimes ease tensions and inspire more sustainable choices.

"Have you actually had a conversation with them?" one Redditor asked.

"I'd for sure ask the workers to do something about it if they can. The owners may not even know it's this bad," another added.

The OP later agreed that a respectful conversation is the best approach. Paired with clear rules, it can help neighborhoods protect both peace of mind and the environment.

