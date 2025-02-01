Couple's floating home captures attention of envious commenters: 'Living on a boat and traveling [the] world is my dream'

Some people enjoy living on a boat, while others have gone with the tiny house trend. Based on this Reddit post title, one couple has managed to do both.

The r/TinyHouses subreddit has removed the original post, presumably because it did not meet the moderators' definition of a tiny house, but the positive interaction in the comments has remained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A tiny house is any dwelling that is 400 square feet or less in size, typically understood as a proper home with an address, even if it floats. Tiny homes serve as a stark antithesis to McMansions with their smaller size and even smaller expenses.

Since the OP's tiny home is also a boat, it's even easier for them to travel with their mini abode in tow. However, these homes typically rest on a foundation or wheels for easy transport. Recreational vehicles are generally not considered tiny homes, so the moderators probably deemed this boat to fit in the same category, as it is not set up as a true houseboat.

If you're environmentally conscious, converting to tiny home life allows you to reduce your carbon impact because of its improved energy efficiency. After all, having a smaller space means less heating and cooling costs.

Home construction requires a lot of materials, labor, and carbon pollution from transporting the material from its source to the building spot. The small size of these dwellings means less material to build, and they take up less land.

According to Rocket Mortgage, you may pay an average of $14,500-$60,000 to build one, in addition to permit costs. You can further reduce your expenses by not relying on a foundation — which can cost $4 to $7 per square foot.

One of the downsides of an expansive McMansion, or a more well-executed regular mansion, is the excessive amount of green space destroyed to accommodate the building, even when not built to house more than a small family.

This is not to say "bigger house should equal more guilt," by any means at all. Most people buy a house that suits their needs without waste. Still, with a tiny home, you can preserve more greenery on your property and, by proxy, more oxygen production and habitats for pollinators.

The OP is especially not taking up any plant space since they're on the water. In other words, tiny home usage, especially considering the typically lower energy needs, is one of the lesser-discussed ways the planet can have a cleaner and cooler future.

Overall, the commenters are impressed with the tiny house/houseboat combo.

One person said, "Living on a boat and traveling [the] world is my dream."

When someone asked for more info on the boat, the OP responded, "It's a 1980 Gulfstar 44 ketch. It will be for sale next year in the Philippines when we move onto a catamaran."

The home sailors said they have three pets, leading one person to ask, "How did you keep them from falling off the boat?"

The OP responded: "Ricky (Dog) Rosa (Mexican street kitty) both know their limits they never push the boundaries of the boat and have never fallen in. Moby (the grey bsh) has fallen in a handful of times and has been plotting his revenge on the ocean ever since. But his favourite places are the solar panels, paddle boards, boom, etc.

"We have lifeline netting all around and safety turtles on their collars that set off a loud alarm on the boat if they get wet. We keep a very close eye on them on passages so there is no chance of falling in under way but at anchor they get free roam. It's been 3 years since Moby last fell in at a dock or anchor."

