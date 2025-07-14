  • Home Home

Homeowner shows off stunning photos of their modern floating office on river: 'Beautiful'

"Both showroom, guest house, and office."

by Brianne Nemiroff
Photo Credit: Reddit

With rents and home prices skyrocketing, purchasing a tiny home is getting more appealing to Americans. Rent is 3.2% higher than it was last year, according to NerdWallet, and purchasing a home near a metropolitan area is unattainable for most people in the United States.

This is the case in many other places as well, but while there are many iterations of tiny homes, tiny offices are rarely seen.

One user posted in the r/TinyHouses subreddit about their tiny space, which happens to be located on a river.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Our floating office - 34sqm on Odra River, Wroclaw (Poland)," they wrote, sharing a few pictures. It features a substantial balcony, working kitchen, dining space, living area, full bathroom, and even a queen bed.

Tiny homes come with an array of benefits. Small areas means there is less to clean, less to heat and cool, and less to maintain. Bills are lower, and you can also choose what to plant and how to utilize your space without the input of a homeowners association.

Tiny homes can offer an opportunity to install solar panels, reducing your electricity costs to practically nothing and allowing you to prepare yourself for harsher climate conditions. Using EnergySage can save you even more: up to $10,000 on your installation.

Overall, tiny homes can be a part of a brighter future because they are an affordable option that is not only kind to the wallet but also kind to the planet. Tiny homes leave much smaller carbon footprints than large houses that are often not made to be energy-efficient as well as old homes that could be leaking air and heat. 

Users responded to this post with humor and sincere interest. 

"That's an office?" one said, to which the OP replied, "Yes, both showroom, guest house, and office."

"Your office has a bed..... I like your office," another posted

"Beautiful, what would this cost? We need this in The Netherlands," a third inquired.

