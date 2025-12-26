  • Home Home

Handyman reveals simple fix for common toilet issue: 'Learn something new every day'

"You live and you learn."

by Cassidy Lovell
A TikTok handyman is teaching homeowners how to easily fix some common issues.

Photo Credit: iStock

Handling home maintenance can feel like a daunting task, but this TikTok handyman is teaching homeowners how to easily fix some common issues. 

The scoop

The Plumbers Plunger (@theplumbersplunger) demonstrated a simple way to fix a constantly leaking toilet, and you should only need one or two parts.

@theplumbersplunger Repairing a leaking single piece toilet. #plumbing #repair #toilet #fyp ♬ original sound - The Plumbers Plunger

"Let's repair this leaking single piece toilet," he said.

This tutorial is specifically for one-piece toilets, which have a connected tank, as opposed to two-piece toilets, which have a separate tank removable from the toilet bowl.

The most common issue that causes a leaky toilet is a worn flapper. The flapper is the seal between the tank and the bowl — if it's damaged, water can pass through, which causes a hissing noise. 

To fix the flapper, start by turning off the toilet's water and flushing a few times to empty the tank. Then, it's as easy as unhooking the old flapper, snapping on the new flapper, and reconnecting the chain. 

But, as The Plumbers Plunger mentioned, it's important to know the exact type of flapper your toilet uses, as flappers aren't one-size-fits-all. 

How it's helping

Learning how to handle common household maintenance, like replacing your weather strips, shutting off outdoor faucets, and clearing your dryer vent, can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars a year.

Not only do you save money on hiring the handyman, but you can also save money on your utility bills. For example, replacing a dirty air filter in your HVAC system can "lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by anywhere from 5% to 15%," according to CNET.

That could result in significant savings on your monthly bill — and that's just one change. 

When's the last time you checked your home for leaks?

This year 👍

Last year 🙂

It's been a while 🤷

I'm supposed to do that? 😳

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Looking for other quick and easy money-saving home improvements? Try making your house a smart home.

What people are saying

Commenters expressed how grateful they were for the easy-to-follow tutorial.

"Thanks for the video bro you learn something new everyday," one user said.

Another wrote, "You live and you learn."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x