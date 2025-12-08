Expert reveals simple home maintenance tip to prevent thousands of dollars in damages this winter: 'I'm not risking [it]'

Spending just a few minutes winterizing your home can save potentially thousands in emergency costs and weeks of cleanup.

If you live somewhere that freezes, there's one small winter chore you really don't want to skip: shutting off and protecting your outdoor faucets.

According to DIY creator Casey Finn (@diyplaybook), this five-minute task can save you from one of the most expensive cold-weather disasters: a burst pipe.

The scoop

In her video, Casey walks viewers through her simple winterizing routine: unhook the garden hose, drain out any remaining water, shut off the indoor water line leading to the exterior spigot, and add an inexpensive faucet protector for insulation

"Every year, I get people saying, 'I've never done that, and I'm fine,'" she said in her caption. "But honestly? I'm not risking a flooded basement."

When water freezes inside an outdoor spigot or the pipe that feeds it, it expands. That pressure can lead to leaks behind walls or, in the worst cases, a fully flooded basement.

Just one inch of water inside a typical home can cause up to $25,000 in damage, according to FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program. Suddenly, a quick hose-disconnect doesn't seem so optional.

How it's helping

The biggest perk is the money you save by avoiding frozen-pipe repairs. A burst pipe often means replacing everything from drywall to insulation to furniture, making it a very costly problem.

Another good tip a different creator pointed out for avoiding burst pipes: leaving faucets dripping and keeping cabinet doors open when temperatures drop below freezing.

Spending just a few minutes winterizing your home can save potentially thousands in emergency costs and weeks of cleanup. Small seasonal habits, like inspecting the weather stripping around doors and cleaning your gutters, are a great place to start.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to chime in with questions, including the need for a faucet cover:

"Why do you need the faucet protector if you are draining the water from the pipes to the outside faucet?" one commenter asked.

Casey replied that even when you shut off the water, "a faucet protector adds insulation that prevents leftover water in the pipe or spigot from freezing and cracking the plumbing."

