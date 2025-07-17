Home maintenance expert reveals little-known hack to keep critical appliance running in tip-top shape: 'Extremely helpful'

"Thank you for posting this!"

A home maintenance expert recently shared a step-by-step method for deep-cleaning a dryer vent, and it's already inspiring viewers.

The scoop

Most people know to clear the lint trap after every load, but many forget that lint also builds up inside the vent tubing. That hidden buildup can slow your dryer, increase your energy bills, and raise the risk of a fire.

In a popular Instagram reel, DIY blogger Casey Finn (@thediyplaybook) shows exactly how she tackles this overlooked task.

Finn starts by asking, "Be honest: When was the last time you cleaned all of the lint out of your dryer?"

Finn then tries to remove a panel for easier access but can't get it loose. Instead, the creator uses a wire brush to dislodge the lint and is shocked by how much has been collected. Next, a long nozzle attached to a vacuum cleaner pulls out even more debris.

Finn then moves the dryer away from the wall, turns off the gas, unplugs it, and disconnects the vent tubing. The creator brushes and vacuums throughout the process, and the entire vent gets cleared.

After cleaning the tubing and reconnecting everything, Finn finishes the video by saying, "My dryer's clean, and I'll do this again in six months."

How it's helping

If your dryer seems to take forever or you've worried about the risk of a lint-related fire, this simple cleaning hack could be a game-changer.

The biggest benefit of this hack? Safety and savings. Lint buildup is a leading cause of dryer fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. By cleaning out the vent periodically, you can lower that risk and keep your home safer.

There's also a money-saving perk. A clogged vent can make the dryer use up to 30% more energy per load. Reducing this energy expenditure could mean noticeable savings on electricity bills — especially for larger households.

While safety and lower bills are the biggest wins, there's one more bonus: A clean, efficient dryer uses less energy overall. Simple upkeep like this can help households cut energy waste and shrink their environmental footprint without much extra effort.

What everyone's saying

Many viewers were surprised by how simple the process looked — and how effective it seemed.

"This is EXTREMELY helpful!" one person wrote.

Another said, "It's always so satisfying to do!"

And for some, the video was the push they needed.

"Thank you for posting this!" one person wrote. "I was about to hire a handyman because I've been worried about a lint fire, but now I'm going to try doing this myself."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.