  • Home Home

Handyman shares money-saving tip for fixing common household issue: 'So helpful'

"Your timing is perfect!"

by Cassidy Lovell
"Your timing is perfect!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This simple maintenance could save you money on your monthly water bill.

The scoop

TikTok handyman Ovet Reynoso (@ovet_reynoso) shared a simple way to fix a common toilet issue, and it only takes a few minutes.

@ovet_reynoso This is how to fix that noise that randomly goes off throughout the day from the toilet 😂 #toilet #diy #toiletflapper #toiletfix #handy ♬ original sound - Ovet Reynoso

"So if at any point in the day you hear the toilet bowl refilling itself and no one has flushed it … the flapper is broken," he says.

The toilet flapper is a rubber seal in your toilet's tank that opens when you flush, allowing water to exit the tank and enter the bowl. The hissing noise is water slowly leaking through the seal, an indicator that the chain is too short or the flapper has broken.

First, turn the water off by turning the knob behind the toilet. Then, flush the toilet to lower the tank. Replacing the flapper is simple: remove the chain, unclip the flapper, and lift it up.

Make sure you have a replacement flapper — these are fairly inexpensive — on hand. Then, just follow the process in reverse. Slide the flapper in, clip it on, and attach the chain.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's working

Don't call the plumber — you've got this. Learning how to fix things in your home, such as replacing air filters in your HVAC or unclogging your sink, can save you a lot of money. One woman's water bill went down $50 after she fixed the leaking flapper in the toilet. 

Looking for more ways to save money around the home? There are tons of home upgrades that'll lower your monthly bills. Swapping out incandescent light bulbs for LEDs, making your home a smart home, and using a portable induction stovetop are all quick and easy ways to keep money in your wallet and help the planet. 

What people are saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn that the hissing toilet was so easy to fix.

"Management is already replacing [the] water tank, so I didn't want to add yet another work order," one TikTok user wrote. "Went to Lowe's, got the flapper, took 30 seconds to install. Girl Power!"

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Your timing is perfect! I heard this happening and had no idea how to fix it," another wrote.

A third commenter called it "so helpful."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x