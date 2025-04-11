Handyman shares money-saving tip for fixing common household issue: 'So helpful'

This simple maintenance could save you money on your monthly water bill.

The scoop

TikTok handyman Ovet Reynoso (@ovet_reynoso) shared a simple way to fix a common toilet issue, and it only takes a few minutes.

"So if at any point in the day you hear the toilet bowl refilling itself and no one has flushed it … the flapper is broken," he says.

The toilet flapper is a rubber seal in your toilet's tank that opens when you flush, allowing water to exit the tank and enter the bowl. The hissing noise is water slowly leaking through the seal, an indicator that the chain is too short or the flapper has broken.

First, turn the water off by turning the knob behind the toilet. Then, flush the toilet to lower the tank. Replacing the flapper is simple: remove the chain, unclip the flapper, and lift it up.

Make sure you have a replacement flapper — these are fairly inexpensive — on hand. Then, just follow the process in reverse. Slide the flapper in, clip it on, and attach the chain.

How it's working

Don't call the plumber — you've got this. Learning how to fix things in your home, such as replacing air filters in your HVAC or unclogging your sink, can save you a lot of money. One woman's water bill went down $50 after she fixed the leaking flapper in the toilet.

Looking for more ways to save money around the home? There are tons of home upgrades that'll lower your monthly bills. Swapping out incandescent light bulbs for LEDs, making your home a smart home, and using a portable induction stovetop are all quick and easy ways to keep money in your wallet and help the planet.

What people are saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn that the hissing toilet was so easy to fix.

"Management is already replacing [the] water tank, so I didn't want to add yet another work order," one TikTok user wrote. "Went to Lowe's, got the flapper, took 30 seconds to install. Girl Power!"

"Your timing is perfect! I heard this happening and had no idea how to fix it," another wrote.

A third commenter called it "so helpful."

