Outdoorsman shares simple tip for saving money on equipment: 'What a good idea'

Ever get a piece of advice that changes your life for the better once you hear it, and then you never look back?

That's what happened for many users of the r/bassfishing community when one Redditor revealed their trick for keeping fishing hooks completely rust-free.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

As the original poster explained, all you need is a silica packet.

You know that little white square that comes in shoeboxes or new electronics? That's silica gel, and it's a type of material known as a desiccant. All that means is that it removes water vapor from the air.

Since rust needs moisture or humidity to form, adding a couple of silica packets into a closed container will prevent the degradation of any metal inside. It can also help with mold or mildew.

The small packets get used up pretty quickly, but they can be dried out and reused again and again.

"It seems to have worked pretty well so far," the original poster explained. "No rusty hooks."

How it's helping

Given that fishers are out on the water all the time using metal hooks, this trick has proved to be a lifesaver. By preventing their gear from rusting, anglers can use the same trusty hooks for years and save money on buying new ones.

There are more unique ways to put silica packets to work around the house. Plus, reusing them in any way isn't a bad idea for the environment.

Silica gel itself is not a problem, but the moisture-absorbing products often have toxic chemicals and plastic components. This means the packets are tough to recycle and won't break down easily when they inevitably end up in the landfill — or, worse yet, in the ocean.

Instead, fishers are adopting a simple solution to a common problem that is as good for the planet as it is for your wallet.

What everyone's saying

The community of fishers responded in disbelief to the smart hack.

"Damn man…what a good idea," one commenter wrote.

"Never thought about putting them in tackle boxes," another said. "I'll have to throw some in."

"Smart move! a third added. "Time and money saver."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







