Couple's first-home inspection went well, until a gas water heater raised carbon monoxide fears

"In general, sellers aren't incentivized to hire the best contractor to repair it."

A couple's first-home purchase took a worrying turn when the inspection found a gas water heater problem that carried possible carbon monoxide implications.

Fortunately, there may be a silver lining for buyers facing that kind of repair.

What happened?

On the r/FirstTimeHomeBuyers subreddit, a user said that while they and their partner were under contract for their first house, the inspection was mostly positive except for one potentially dangerous issue involving the water heater.

"The inspection went well overall, but the inspector noted that the exhaust vent isn't drafting properly and the pilot light goes out frequently," they divulged.

The inspector then "flagged it for immediate gas water heater repair due to carbon monoxide risk."

For the couple, the next question was whether to ask the sellers to handle the repair before closing or seek a credit and take care of the work themselves.

"Ask for a credit and get it repaired on your own," a user suggested. "In general, sellers aren't incentivized to hire the best contractor to repair it."

Getting the problem dealt with was a must. A gas appliance that is venting poorly can create a serious health and safety hazard. Problems like this often become major negotiation points before a home sale is finalized.

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Why does it matter?

Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, which means a problem can go unnoticed until someone becomes sick. For buyers already stretching their budgets to purchase a home, a flagged combustion appliance can also mean unexpected costs, delays, and added stress.

A single repair decision can shape a home's future energy bills. Replacing a failing gas water heater with another gas model may seem like the easiest option at the moment, but a more efficient electric alternative could lead to lower monthly costs over time.

Heat pump water heaters use less energy than conventional units, which can translate into meaningful savings for homeowners while also reducing the pollution associated with burning gas inside the home.

Navigating that switch might require a lot of coordination with the seller, but that could be well worth it in the long run.

What can I do?

The safest move is often to ask for more than a vague promise to "fix it." A licensed plumber or HVAC professional can determine whether the problem is related to venting, a failing unit, or both. Buyers can then negotiate for a seller-paid replacement, a closing credit, or an escrow holdback tied to completed work.

If replacement is on the table, it may be worth comparing standard models with smarter, more efficient alternatives.

Cala makes smart heat pump water heaters designed to fit a household's actual hot-water use. Its customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That can help reduce wasted energy from keeping a full tank hot around the clock.

Buyers can also look into local rebates, utility incentives, and any available tax credits before making a decision. In some cases, those programs can soften the upfront cost enough to make an efficient upgrade more appealing than a like-for-like gas replacement.

When buyers begin gathering contractor quotes, it may be worth asking whether a standard replacement or a system from Cala offers the better long-term value.

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