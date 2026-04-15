Heat pump water heater owner does the math: I save $32 every month

With U.S. energy bills continuing to climb, many homeowners are looking to save wherever they can.

Luckily, there is an emerging market of high-tech appliances that can help you make your home as efficient and cost-effective as possible.

On YouTube, appliance expert and off-grid homeowner Unplugged Texan (@unpluggedtexan) posted a video explaining the money-saving benefits he has seen by upgrading his conventional water heater to a modern heat-pump boosted unit.

The homeowner said he has owned the water heater for three years. When he first upgraded, he looked for the most efficient option because his home runs on solar panels and battery storage, and he wanted to avoid draining his batteries with an energy-hungry system.

He ultimately chose a Rheem hybrid heat pump water heater. For context, these systems use refrigerants and compressors to pull heat from the surrounding air and transfer it to the water, making them far more efficient than conventional models that generate heat through fuel combustion or electric resistance.

Heat pump water heater company Cala estimated that some U.S. homeowners who rely on traditional electric models could be paying up to $1,100 a year on energy to heat their water. So, swapping out that aging water heater could seriously pay off in terms of utility savings.

The poster crunched their own numbers and discovered he typically uses about a third of the energy compared to a non-heat pump electric water heater. When calculating the cost of electricity in the U.S., the creator found that the average homeowner could see savings of around $32 a month.

He noted that if you live in a region where electricity rates are expensive, these super-efficient units could be an even better option to help you cut your utility bills.

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Although heat pump water heaters usually cost more upfront, their efficiency can lead to significant savings that quickly offset the higher price. For this homeowner, the energy savings are expected to cover the initial cost within three years.

Plus, when combined with his solar panels and battery system, the unit has helped this homeowner cut ties entirely with the power grid.

"For somebody like me who wants to remain off-grid … it's a no-brainer," he said.

If you're interested in upgrading your home's water-heating system, consider checking out Cala's highly intelligent units.

Cala's smart water heaters use advanced hardware and software to learn your habits to reduce your energy waste while ensuring you have hot water when you need it. Plus, if you already have solar, like this homeowner, Cala can connect to your panels. It can also take advantage of real-time electricity prices to deliver hot water when it's most cost-effective.

A few commenters were quick to add their thoughts on heat pump models.

"We installed that exact model about 4 years ago," one user wrote. "It was more expensive than a traditional model, but with the monthly savings we broke even after about 2.5 years. I'm hoping for 8 to 10 years of additional cost savings, after the break-even point."

"I've got the 80 gallon and I love it," another added. "I'm in South AZ so the cool air in the garage is very welcome."

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