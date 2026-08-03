Walk-in closet felt like easy bedroom fix, until gas water heater raised 'suffocating' fears

The Reddit user wanted to know whether it was a good idea to turn their 8-by-8-foot walk-in closet into a sleeping space.

A cramped living situation pushed one Redditor toward an unconventional fix: turning a large walk-in closet into a bedroom.

But a gas water heater tucked into the space quickly turned the question from comfort to safety.

What happened?

In r/Plumbing, the Reddit user wanted to know whether it was a good idea to turn their 8-by-8-foot walk-in closet into a sleeping space.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



They said their grandfather had moved into their studio indefinitely after learning that the veterans home wanted to place him in a skilled nursing facility rather than assisted living.

"He maintains unusual hours with the bright tv/lights and I would really like more privacy," the original poster explained.

The closet seemed like the perfect solution, except it contained a gas water heater.

"This closet bedroom would be a really easy fix for that suffocating feeling I'm getting, so long as it doesn't become more of a literal suffocating feeling!" they continued.

Why does it matter?

Fuel-burning appliances in or near sleeping areas can raise serious safety concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 400 Americans die every year because of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning unrelated to fires.

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While a carbon monoxide detector is an important warning system, it does not replace proper venting, adequate clearance, and compliance with local building and fire codes.

People are most vulnerable to carbon monoxide exposure while sleeping, when symptoms such as headache, dizziness, or nausea may go unnoticed.

Other Redditors' advice reflected these concerns.

"No gas appliances in sleeping quarters in my code," one said.

"It needs to be vented…" another wrote.

What can I do?

A licensed plumber or local building official can determine whether the layout poses a risk.

For households already thinking about replacing an aging gas unit, Cala offers another path.

Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters heat water exactly when it's needed without the risk of toxic indoor fumes, helping families balance comfort, safety, and costs.

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