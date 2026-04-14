Plumber's take: Heat pump water heaters are the most efficient water heaters

"We have units running [in garages], heat pump only mode, during the winter without any issues."

There's a new type of highly efficient water heater on the block that is putting outdated gas and electric-resistance units to shame.

As plumber Armando Ramos (@Plomeroenphoenix) explained on TikTok, heat pump water heaters are becoming an increasingly popular option for U.S. homeowners.

"Do you want the most efficient water heater out there?" Ramos asked in the opening of his video.

#HeatPumpWaterHeater #EnergySavings #PhoenixAZ #EcoFriendlyHome #plumbingtips ♬ Motivational - Vioo Sound @plomeroenphoenix 🔥🚿 **What is a Heat Pump Water Heater? | Plomero en Phoenix** 🚿🔥 🌞 Ever wondered how you can save energy while enjoying hot showers? Let's dive into the world of **Heat Pump Water Heaters** and discover their benefits! 🌀 **What It Does:** A heat pump water heater uses technology similar to what you find in your fridge, but in reverse. Instead of removing heat from its interior, it pulls warmth from the surrounding air into the water tank, heating your water efficiently. 💡 **Energy Savings:** These heaters can be up to three times more energy-efficient than traditional electric water heaters. This means significant savings on your utility bills! By leveraging the existing warmth in the air, it requires less electricity to heat your water. 🌱 **Environmental Benefits:** Reduced energy use isn't just good for your wallet—it's also great for the environment. By lowering your electricity consumption, you're also decreasing your carbon footprint. 👍 **Why Consider It?** - **Cost-Effective:** Saves money in the long run due to lower operating costs. - **Long-Lasting:** Typically has a longer lifespan than conventional water heaters. - **Space Efficient:** Integrates into your home without needing extra space for complex systems. 🧰 At Plomero en Phoenix, we're committed to helping you find the best solutions for your home in Phoenix, AZ. Interested in making the switch to a more efficient water heater? Contact us today to explore your options! 📞 602-730-4663 #PlomeroEnPhoenix

For context, heat pump water heaters operate a little differently than their more standard counterparts. Instead of creating heat using electricity or flammable fuels, heat pumps rely on refrigerants and compressors to draw ambient energy from the atmosphere and condense it into useful heat.

Heat pump water heaters work much more efficiently than conventional systems. Tech company Cala estimated that homeowners who switch from an electric-resistance unit to one of their heat pump models could save over $750 every year on utility bills.

One commenter raised a fair question about whether heat pumps can still extract enough energy from the air to heat water in frigid temperatures or climates:

"What if it's cold outside?" they asked. "Where does [the water heater] pull all of the heat from?"

"[The unit] has a hybrid option in case the demand is higher," Ramos replied. "We have units running [in garages], heat pump only mode, during the winter without any issues."

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Although the air may feel cold, it still contains enough usable heat energy for modern heat pumps to provide reliable hot water for your household. In fact, winter-rated heat pump HVAC systems, which rely on the same underlying technology to warm and cool your home's air, can continue operating in temperatures as low as minus-5 degrees Fahrenheit.

"If you're in the market for a water heater, I definitely recommend looking into heat pump water heaters," Ramos said.

One option if you're looking to replace your energy-hungry conventional water heater with a highly efficient heat pump is Cala.

Cala specializes in highly intelligent water heaters that combine advanced hardware, sensors, and software to learn your habits, helping reduce energy waste while ensuring you never run out of hot water. Its systems can also integrate with solar panels and respond to real-time electricity prices, heating your water when it is most cost-effective.

There may be lucrative rebates in your area to help you reduce the upfront costs of appliance upgrades. Cala can help you navigate government incentives to make sure you're getting the best deal possible on a highly efficient model.

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