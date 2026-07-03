Renter used free planters for their tiny fire escape garden

"Cooking with your own herbs hits a little different."

Support is pouring in for a renter who shared a small fire escape herb garden, saying the project came together mostly with free, reused, and already-owned supplies after they got past their initial nervousness about trying it.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit's r/Frugal forum, the apartment resident said two herb plants were thriving more than a month after being set up.

"I've wanted to do a little herb garden on my fire escape for a few years but always felt kind of nervous about it," they wrote alongside a photo of the plants. "Finally decided to go for it over a month ago, and they've been growing well!! Parsley is on the left, and basil is on the right; I buy both very often."

The arrangement was assembled from whatever was on hand: A gardener friend provided the soil, the smaller pots had been sitting in storage, and the larger planter was something a previous tenant left behind.

There was another reason for placing the smaller containers inside a bigger one.

"The plants are so lightweight, and I was worried they'd get knocked over during a storm if I left them standing on their own," the poster said.

The poster added that it has been rewarding to see the herbs grow and added that they may "branch out and try some other things."

Why does it matter?

Herbs are one of the easiest ways for new gardeners to get started, and they can also be one of the quickest ways to save money.

Basil and parsley are often sold in small bunches or plastic packs, and they can spoil quickly in the fridge. Growing them at home means clipping only what is needed, which can help cut waste and stretch grocery budgets.

There are other benefits, too. Fresh-picked herbs often taste better than store-bought versions that have traveled long distances, and growing at home gives people more control over how their food is produced.

Even a tiny container garden can reduce packaging waste and make meals feel more satisfying.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Spending time tending plants can reduce stress, encourage people to get outside or into natural light, and add gentle movement to a daily routine.

Local fire safety rules and building policies should also be checked before placing anything on a fire escape.

What are people saying?

Commenters were especially enthusiastic because the renter chose herbs they already use often.

One Reddit user wrote: "Yay! Cooking with your own herbs hits a little different."

"I'm very excited to make some pesto down the line," the original poster replied.

"Fire escape garden is honestly underrated when you've got no yard," another commenter added.

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