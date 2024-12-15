Homeowner shares breathtaking before-and-after photos of container garden two years apart: 'It looks so lush and welcoming'

"It's been so much fun bringing this little patch of earth back to life."

Many people believe that you should never look back, but in some instances, it's good to reflect on the progress you've made.

One homeowner went to r/gardening to do just that with before and after photos of a narrow plot of land along their house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After renting their place for 10 years, the OP was given the opportunity to buy it in 2022. Two years later, two photos display the glam makeover given to a sliver of the property that had been nothing but weeds for almost 15 years. A true labor of love, it's now one of their favorite places to spend time.

The new photo shows a natural earth path lined with clay pots and raised garden beds bursting with lush greenery, veggies, and life. Homemade metal frames for climbers rest along the wooden fence adorned with string lights for a calming and serene effect.

"It's been so much fun bringing this little patch of earth back to life," the OP wrote in the comments.

It really is fun to see other gardeners at work, bringing color and function to what was once dull and lifeless. It's a great way to create an environment you enjoy and genuinely want to spend time in. Making your home a haven on the outside and inside will save you money and time. There's no need for an extra car trip when the oasis you seek is right in your backyard.

What's great about this particular beautification is its simplicity. The dirt floor, native plants, and veggies give a no-fuss vibe without sacrificing ambiance or allure. Arguably, the best thing about natural lawns and rewilding with native plants is the minimal amount of stress and money it requires.

Native plants naturally thrive in the regions they derived from, making maintenance that much easier. Rewilding will lower water bills and cut fertilizer costs, since these lawns don't require nearly as much as monoculture lawns. You can even use native companion plants to replace chemical-filled pesticides — less unwanted bugs and more thriving plants.

However, there are certain insects and animals you very much want in your garden: pollinators. Making the switch will also boost pollinator activity in your yard, which is a good thing for all of us. Pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food. Our food supply is dependent on these small but mighty powerhouses.

Check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to see which plants are native to your area so you can design your own eco-friendly lawn. Other types of eco-friendly lawns include clover lawns, vegetable gardens, xeriscaping, buffalo grass, and wildflowers — also known as tapestry lawns. Homeowners can reap the benefits from even a partial lawn replacement, so don't be afraid to start small and grow from there.

The before and after photos attracted praise from every angle, inspiring others to emulate the homeowners' efforts. The OP was not shy about sharing their tips and tricks.

"Your garden is gorgeous I love everything you've done done with it!" a Redditor raved.

"Beautiful! It looks so lush and welcoming," complimented another.

"This is stunning! Great job," a third agreed.

