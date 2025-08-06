Gardener reveals budget-friendly hack for growing seemingly infinite supply of popular herbs: 'Does not have to be complicated or expensive'

Many gardeners forget that it doesn't have to cost a small fortune to expand their garden.

Sometimes, the only thing you need is the help of a good pair of gardening scissors.

The scoop

Nadia Nasya (@maarakai) shared an easy tip with her followers that is low-effort and costs nothing extra to the gardener.

"Gardening does not have to be complicated or expensive. It's about using what you have first. Multiply your herbs by taking cuttings of existing ones and then stick them straight into the ground. I've done this with thyme and parsley and it works," Nadia wrote in the caption for a video.

Nadia added in her video that herbs like parsley will grow throughout the winter, and because the process starts with the plant and not the seed, it may take a while for the plant to establish.

How it's helping

We are living in a time in history where even the most financially stable family needs to live on a tighter budget. Both homeowners and renters are turning to gardening to supplement their grocery needs, and many are gardening in smaller spaces than ever before.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Tips that allow gardeners to learn about companion planting or extend their garden without adding on expenses or huge time requirements are a big help for the gardening community.

If the gardener is new to the hobby, having easy tips on hand will keep them interested in the hobby for longer, allowing them to experience how much better home-grown produce can taste when you eliminate thousands of food miles.

Growing your own food is linked to improved mental health and physical health, due to spending more time outside, eating a fiber-rich diet, and connecting with nature. This practice is also a big help for the environment as mass-produced produce is responsible for 3 billion tons of CO2 every year, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food.

What everyone's saying

Nadia's followers were thrilled with the ease and accessibility of this tip.

"Your garden is so healthy," one person commented.

"Thanks for the advice. I didn't know this!" another user said gratefully.

A third chimed in with, "Love it! No nonsense gardening!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.