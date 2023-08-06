Gardener shares grandma-approved hack for safely handling plants with your bare hands: ‘I cannot wait to try this’

Some gardeners prefer working with bare hands. But forgoing gardening gloves can leave you with dirt under your nails for days.

Thankfully, one TikToker is sharing a genius hack to get your hands dirty while keeping your nails clean.

The scoop

In a viral TikTok video, user The Young Nonno (@theyoungnonno) passed down their grandmother’s hack to fellow gardeners to keep their fingernails clean while gardening. All you need is a bar of soap.

The TikToker recommends taking a bar of soap and scratching it with your nails before gardening. The soap underneath your nails will block any stubborn soil that would otherwise cling to your nails.

When you’ve finished work for the day, all you have to do is wash your hands with soap and water, and the soap under your nails will rinse everything away.

“My nonna did this to help keep her nails clean while gardening,” the TikToker says in their clip. “Every day is a new lesson when you have Italian grandparents.”

How it’s helping

This genius gardening hack will keep your fingernails clean and help you save money on gardening supplies.

Some gardeners enjoy digging and working with their bare hands to feel the dirt under their fingertips and commune with their garden. This trick can help you enjoy gardening more and save you from picking dirt from your nails.

If you’re trying to cut down on gardening costs, this hack can make gardening without gloves more comfortable. Forgoing gloves can save you a few dollars, especially if you repeatedly replace them from normal wear and tear.

However, it’s important to protect your skin from harsh chemicals and other possible hazards from gardening. Consider caution when handling pesticides, fertilizers, or any other potentially dangerous products with exposed skin.

What everyone’s saying

Fellow TikTokers were impressed by this simple but effective hack in the comment section. Some users even commented to endorse this hack and share further tips.

“I cannot wait to try this,” one user wrote.

Another TikToker said, “I have a bar of soap in a mesh garlic bag and a nail brush handing by my hose. Easy to clean up every time.”

“I could definitely use this trick,” another added.

