  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled by post-Christmas find from popular line at secondhand store: 'That is a beautiful piece you found'

Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting.

by Veronica Booth
Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A happy thrifter discovered a beloved ceramics brand at a secondhand store after Christmas and posted about their triumphant find. 

The Redditor shared two pictures of a butter-yellow Fiesta drink pitcher. The first photo shows a Goodwill sticker indicating the price as $4.49. The second shows the Fiesta brand mark on the bottom, confirming it's from this popular line of ceramic products. The post was captioned "After Christmas Fiesta-ware find."

Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Fiesta is a line of ceramic products, including serving bowls, dining plates, drink pitchers, and more. It's sold by companies such as Macy's and Wayfair and has a decent cult following. Fiesta was originally designed for the food service and hospitality industries, so the pieces are extremely durable. 

This particular pitcher usually retails for around $60

In the comment thread, the original poster said, "She's very dirty and sticky but chip free." A quick cycle through the dishwasher will make this pitcher as good as new. 

Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting because people donate unwanted gifts. Folks also like to clean out their homes to make room for new presents, so they bring older, unloved items to secondhand stores. 

Watch now: Use every last drop of your favorite beauty products with this hack

But no matter when you hit the thrift stores, you can find marvelous products at astounding discounts. People often find rare and one-of-a-kind items that you can't get anywhere else. Keen shoppers will spot designer products, from handbags to sunglasses to boots. Many also find stunning vintage and antique pieces that aren't made anymore.

Thrifting can lead to spectacular purchases. You can get high-end items at staggeringly low prices. Plus, secondhand shopping also helps the planet. It saves items from heading to landfills, where they contribute to pollution. Thrifting also lessens pollution created by retail manufacturing and transportation.

People in the comments celebrated with the OP and expressed their love of Fiesta products. One person shared: "My mom is a collector of Fiesta. … From what I know about Fiesta, that is a beautiful piece you found. "

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another person said: "Nice! And it wasn't over priced," a factual but understated comment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x