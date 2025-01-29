Shopper thrilled by post-Christmas find from popular line at secondhand store: 'That is a beautiful piece you found'

Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting.

A happy thrifter discovered a beloved ceramics brand at a secondhand store after Christmas and posted about their triumphant find.

The Redditor shared two pictures of a butter-yellow Fiesta drink pitcher. The first photo shows a Goodwill sticker indicating the price as $4.49. The second shows the Fiesta brand mark on the bottom, confirming it's from this popular line of ceramic products. The post was captioned "After Christmas Fiesta-ware find."

Fiesta is a line of ceramic products, including serving bowls, dining plates, drink pitchers, and more. It's sold by companies such as Macy's and Wayfair and has a decent cult following. Fiesta was originally designed for the food service and hospitality industries, so the pieces are extremely durable.

This particular pitcher usually retails for around $60.

In the comment thread, the original poster said, "She's very dirty and sticky but chip free." A quick cycle through the dishwasher will make this pitcher as good as new.

Post-Christmas can be one of the best times to go thrifting because people donate unwanted gifts. Folks also like to clean out their homes to make room for new presents, so they bring older, unloved items to secondhand stores.

But no matter when you hit the thrift stores, you can find marvelous products at astounding discounts. People often find rare and one-of-a-kind items that you can't get anywhere else. Keen shoppers will spot designer products, from handbags to sunglasses to boots. Many also find stunning vintage and antique pieces that aren't made anymore.

Thrifting can lead to spectacular purchases. You can get high-end items at staggeringly low prices. Plus, secondhand shopping also helps the planet. It saves items from heading to landfills, where they contribute to pollution. Thrifting also lessens pollution created by retail manufacturing and transportation.

People in the comments celebrated with the OP and expressed their love of Fiesta products. One person shared: "My mom is a collector of Fiesta. … From what I know about Fiesta, that is a beautiful piece you found. "

Another person said: "Nice! And it wasn't over priced," a factual but understated comment.

