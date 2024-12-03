Shopper ecstatic after finding price tag on one-of-a-kind antique item purchased from thrift store: 'It's gorgeous'

One thrifter shared a photo to celebrate finding an extravagant mirror for just a few euros.

A thrilled Redditor made a post to show off the luxurious and intricate gold mirror they found at a thrift store. They explained that they bought it for their father, who "loves this kind of stuff" — they just "had to get it for him." The best part is they took it home for a mere €5, about $5.25.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a large arched mirror with a dramatic vintage frame. With an ornate baroque design and gleaming gold color, it looks expensive.

A commenter even pointed out that it has beveled glass — an upscale feature that usually costs more. But the poster got lucky. They scored this decadent item for roughly the price of an upscale coffee.









But this isn't just a win for the excited thrifter; it's a win for the planet. Finding stellar items is one of the many benefits of thrifting. Secondhand stores carry rare things, lovely antique and vintage pieces, and everyday necessities, all at super-low prices. And when people thrift instead of buying new, they help the environment.

Rather than wind up in a landfill where it would contribute to pollution, this mirror gets a second life in someone's home. If the poster had bought a brand-new mirror instead, they wouldn't have this stunning piece.

Plus, manufacturing new products contributes to pollution and energy consumption. These kinds of spectacular thrift store finds do more than elevate your space and keep your wallet happy. Such purchases lessen landfill pollution and manufacturing pollution.

Commenters congratulated and praised the poster for this magnificent and one-of-a-kind find. One person said, "It's gorgeous!" and another declared it a "statement piece!"

Someone else pointed out how phenomenal it is to discover something in a thrift store. "WOW, what a find!" they said.

