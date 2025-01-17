Homeowner devastated after lawn care company destroys their yard: 'This doesn't seem like a reasonable offer'

"You need to water it every day and pray."

When enlisting a lawn care company to work on your yard, the hope is they will help it flourish. That wasn't the case for this homeowner.

The homeowner took to Reddit to share damage to their yard after they had a lawn care company come to fertilize. The photo shows full trees, bushes, and green grass that now has a huge brown, dry spot in the middle. You can even see dried grass tracks, possibly where the lawn company had mowed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite plenty of rain and watering when needed, the homeowner was quite confused when the dead areas started appearing.

"Is this a chemical burn? What recourse do I have?" asked the homeowner.

The consensus in the r/lawncare subreddit is that the lawn is suffering from fertilizer burn. Fertilizer burn occurs when plants and grasses receive too much fertilizer, according to Pennington Seed. When fertilizers accumulate, grasses and plants can't take in the water they need, which causes yellowing and browning. Eventually, the affected vegetation dies.

"I talked to [the company] and they are offering to refund my last treatment bill which is $30-40 and said it will get better in 14-21 days," the homeowner wrote. "This doesn't seem like a reasonable offer at all."

The community was mixed on whether the grass could make a comeback.

"There's a very high likelihood that grass will not come back. You need to water it every day and pray," one user commented. "90% chance it's dead."

Unlike grass lawns, native plant lawns don't need to be fertilized as much, if at all. Since native plants have adapted to survive in the nutrients available within the soil, they require less fertilizer and conserve water.

Less maintenance, less water, and no disappointment with a lawn company that overuses fertilizers. Switching to a native-plant lawn will not only save you time on lawn care but also money. In fact, homeowners can expect to save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides each year after making the switch.

What's more, you won't just be helping your wallet by adding native plants to your yard. You'll also be promoting the health of the entire local ecosystem, as native plants attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees.

