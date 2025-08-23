Resident stunned after finding valuable item in apartment building's trash room: 'I'd give my left foot for this'

A recent Reddit post has the thrifty members of r/Curbfind salivating after one user revealed an incredible find saved from their apartment building's trash room. The hidden gem was a striking, mid-century-style swung glass vase, a popular collector's item that's been spotted selling online for upwards of $200.

"Found this sweet vase in the basement trash room," the OP said, alongside a photo of a tall, vibrant red vase standing in perfect condition, garnering thousands of upvotes and comments in awe of the rare find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Holy s*** that's a Fenton piece," one commenter identified. "It MIGHT glow under black. I'd give my left foot for this piece.

Redditors were quick to point out that the vase appears to be a vintage, "very valuable, swung vase… L.E smith or maybe Fenton like the other person said."

This type of handmade glass vase is highly desirable and often fetches high prices on resale sites like Etsy and eBay. Similar pieces have been listed for over $200, depending on the size and color.

Whether you're thrift shopping, dumpster diving, or keeping your eyes peeled for hidden gems on the curb, the thrill of finding unique, valuable items for free or at deep discounts is the same. In fact, replacing just half of your purchases with secondhand finds can save you up to $100 each year.

Beyond the savings, thrifting, reusing, and upcycling offer significant environmental benefits, such as keeping perfectly good items out of landfills and reducing demand for new purchases.

Curb finds and thrift shopping are practical, eco-conscious choices that benefit both your wallet and the planet. With a good eye, everything from vintage jewelry to daily essentials to original artwork can be found at thrift shops.

The Reddit community had no shortage of praise.

"Total home run!" one commenter said. "That is beautiful."

Another added, "Wow! What a find! Looks thoroughly [mid-century modern]!"

