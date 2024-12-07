  • Home Home

Homeowners can get $600 in tax credits to replace their home's wiring — here's how to collect before the credits disappear

This tax incentive is a golden opportunity for homeowners.

by Margaret Wong
This tax incentive is a golden opportunity for homeowners.

Photo Credit: iStock

Don't let outdated wiring spark trouble — you can make use of a $600 tax credit that can make updating your home less costly.

The federal government is offering homeowners a $600 tax credit to upgrade outdated electrical wiring, making homes safer and environmentally friendly. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, this credit is part of a larger initiative to help Americans modernize their homes and reduce reliance on dirty energy that causes pollution.

This tax incentive is a golden opportunity for homeowners to tackle critical upgrades that can lower energy bills while boosting safety. Old wiring can be a major hazard, especially during extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent due to planet Earth's overheating.

🗣️ How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

🔘 Under $1K 😎

🔘 $1K to $5K 💵

🔘 $5K to $10K 💰

🔘 Over $10K 🤑

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

By upgrading to modern electrical systems, homeowners not only enhance the safety and functionality of their homes but also lay the groundwork for future electrification projects like installing electric vehicle chargers or energy-efficient appliances.

Electrifying homes is one of the best ways to save money and protect the environment. For instance, switching to electric appliances like induction stoves significantly reduces indoor air pollution, creating healthier living spaces.

Organizations like the nonprofit Rewiring America offer free tools to help homeowners navigate available incentives, find contractors, and maximize savings. Check out their IRA Savings Calculator for personalized guidance on how to save more on your upgrades.

Watch now: What's the point of leaf blowing anyway?

While these incentives are exciting, they may not last forever. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his intention to eliminate such subsidies, making it crucial for homeowners to act quickly. Taking advantage of the credits now could save families thousands of dollars, and major changes to the IRA would require Congressional approval, leaving the program's future uncertain.

Programs like this are part of a broader shift toward greener homes, which reduce pollution and help communities withstand extreme weather. By making these upgrades, homeowners join a growing movement of energy-conscious citizens driving America toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x