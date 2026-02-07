Passerby sparks outrage after sharing photos of newly built homes in neighborhood: 'Should be illegal'

A Redditor spotted a pair of gaudy houses while visiting their parents and managed to dig up the story behind them. It didn't take long for them to share the saga with the community at r/McMansionHell.

One home was owned by the developer of their parents' new home.

"Turns out, developing is a family business, and the guy's dad got huffy about how nice his son's place was. So the dad decided he absolutely had to buy land in the same neighborhood and build his place even bigger and gaudier," the original poster wrote.

As distasteful as an excessive display of wealth may be, it does more than just offend the eye. Massive homes and lawns require outsized amounts of land. This means cutting down natural habitat and increasing sprawl, which then necessitates the use of even more fuel to get around. Huge lawns also drink lots of water, a hard habit to keep up with as drought conditions become increasingly common.

While most people don't have to worry about having a home that's too big, this and similar instances offer a good opportunity to realize the benefits of tiny homes. Their smaller footprints mean lower heating and cooling needs, which saves money on monthly utilities and energy pollution.

Using less land leaves more room for nature, including pollinators that desperately need some help.

Since fewer building materials are needed for tiny homes, they also leave more trees standing. That helps to improve air quality while sequestering carbon.

The Reddit community collectively rolled its eyes at the father-son McMansion competition.

"That size house should be illegal," one commenter wrote.

"So what do rich people do with all this wasted space? Just fill it with crap and heat and cool it as needed?" another replied.

