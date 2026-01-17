Homeowner shares video tour after building tiny home with beautiful design: 'It's been a dream for me'

As housing costs continue to climb across the U.S., one couple's tiny home tour is an excellent example of how to live comfortably and sustainably.

In a YouTube video uploaded to Tiny Home Tours (@tinyhometours), Nate and Luis Corilo walk viewers through the tiny house they share together in Bellingham, Washington.

Rather than pitching tiny living as a cure-all, the couple frames it as a strategic, temporary move that allowed Nate to "step out of the renting arena" and invest in something he built himself after repeatedly losing out on home and land offers.

For his partner, the lifestyle carries emotional weight too. "It's just been something close to my heart and a dream for me to live in an actual house one day," she says in the video.

Their tiny home is intentionally laid out to support daily life. The first floor centers around a full kitchen, complete with a four-burner gas stove and oven, plus a living room with a wood-burning stove for backup heat during frequent Pacific Northwest power outages.

Upstairs, a lofted bedroom with custom drawers maximizes storage, while outside, a garden, chicken coop, rainwater catchment system, and compost setup help offset grocery and utility costs.

With home insurance premiums jumping 20% between 2022 and 2024, and another 8% increase wa expected in 2025, according to a MarketWatch July 2025 article, many homeowners and renters alike are looking for ways to stabilize monthly expenses.

A smaller home typically means lower utility bills, fewer materials to maintain, and reduced property taxes, making tiny living an appealing, affordable option even for people who don't plan to stay tiny forever.

The comments section reflects the appeal.

"Some great design ideas here. I love that it feels open, not cramped, and the color palette is soothing to the eyes," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Love your tiny home and garden. Looks wonderful."

