Researchers develop simple solution for common home maintenance headache: 'We can stop the problem at its source'

In a breakthrough that could save cities billions of dollars while reducing countless headaches for homeowners, engineers at Australia's RMIT University have unveiled a new system that removes up to 98% of fats, oils, and grease from commercial wastewater.

This trifecta, known as FOG, often creates massive, rock-hard blockages that clog sewer pipes.

The research team, led by Dr. Biplob Pramanik and Dr. Nilufa Sultana at the university's Effective Technologies and Tools (WETT) Research Centre, redesigned a standard grease interceptor with internal baffles that slow the flow of wastewater.

In layman's terms, the researchers took a regular kitchen grease trap and gave it a makeover. They added special barriers inside that make the dirty water move more slowly, which helps fat and oil separate before the water continues down the drain.

To capture the harder-to-remove emulsified fats, they add a small dose of alum, a common water-treatment chemical, which clumps fine particles for easy removal.

Traditional grease traps remove only about 40% of FOG. The RMIT system nearly doubles that efficiency.

One possible drawback is that installing or retrofitting these upgraded traps could cost more upfront, which might be challenging for smaller businesses on a tight budget. However, the system's ability to prevent expensive plumbing clogs and reduce long-term maintenance costs could save those businesses money over time.

By cutting off fatbergs before they even form, this clever setup spares cities the nightmare of pricey sewer repairs and nasty overflows — all while keeping rivers and oceans a lot less gross.

"This research shows we can stop the problem at its source, with a simple upgrade to the systems food businesses already use," Emeritus Professor Felicity Roddick said in a press release.

Cleaner pipes mean fresher streets and less taxpayer money down the drain. And in places where poor sanitation already drains economies of roughly $260 billion a year, those benefits could be a real game-changer.

