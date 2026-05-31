Family calls $600 backup battery overkill after one 6-day outage wiped out more than $2,100

A Reddit post about a $600 backup battery struck a nerve after one family's six-day outage during Hurricane Beryl two years ago led to more than $2,100 in losses.

The discussion focused on how much home backup power is really worth when blackouts keep happening.

What happened?

In the post, a Reddit user asked whether buying an Anker Solix S2000 was an overreaction after a prolonged outage left their household without electricity for nearly a week. Their family said that power failures are a "$20 problem" that can be managed with ice and a cooler.

The poster did not see it that way. They said the outage ruined $1,200 worth of refrigerated and frozen food, forced them to replace $370 in medication that insurance would not refill early, and added another $567 in hotel costs.

They also said their area has experienced three more outages since Beryl, making the battery purchase feel less like a panic buy and more like a practical investment.

Most commenters supported having some form of backup power, though many said there were a few things to check before making a purchase. Several recommended measuring a refrigerator's actual energy use with a plug-in meter to determine whether a 2-kilowatt-hour battery would really be enough.

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Why does it matter?

Storm-related outages can turn ordinary necessities into major expenses very quickly. Food spoilage is one thing, but medication losses and emergency hotel stays can make a blackout far more costly than many people assume.

A portable power station can help keep a refrigerator cold, phones charged, and internet equipment running during an outage, potentially saving money, time, and stress.

The Reddit thread also made clear that the right setup depends on real-world needs. Some commenters said a 2-kWh battery might power a fridge for about a day, while others shared that their refrigerators use roughly 1.8 kWh a day. Because refrigerators cycle on and off, actual usage matters more than estimates.

What can I do?

Commenters repeatedly suggested measuring first, then buying. They recommended using a Kill-A-Watt-style meter or a similar monitoring tool to track how much power a fridge actually uses over a day or two.

That information can help shoppers avoid overspending on a battery larger than necessary or on one that will not last long enough during an outage. It can also help households decide whether they need to back up only a refrigerator or include a freezer, Wi-Fi, or other essentials.

Some users pointed to other options as well, including less expensive battery models, solar charging for longer outages, or using an electric vehicle as backup power if the vehicle supports it. One commenter even described pairing a battery with a generator, using short generator runs to recharge the battery and stretch fuel during longer emergencies.

As one commenter put it, "buying the tech to work thru a storm isn't paranoid; it's smart."

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