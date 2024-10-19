Resident issues PSA after making disturbing discovery about common Halloween practice: 'It was devastating'

Halloween is one of the country's favorite holidays, and there are a whole host of decorative options out there to create that spooky feeling.

One common Halloween decoration, however, is causing a stir online, as it has been revealed that it could be causing harm to a range of insects. One person took to Reddit to post a PSA about the dangers of fake spiderwebs and why you shouldn't use them.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared that they had found a host of insects trapped in a decorative spider web, including flies, planthoppers, honeybees, moths, and winged termites. They also described how they had spent 20 minutes trying to free a painted tiger moth using a toothpick and plastic knife. "It was devastating," they wrote.

It's not only insects that these seemingly harmless webs cause trouble for. There have been other reports of birds and rodents getting caught up in the fake webs as people strew them across gardens in the spirit of Halloween.

This is because the web material is extremely fine, which can make it hard for birds to see, causing them to become entangled. As a result, Halloween is a busy time of year for wildlife rehabilitators who see an influx in the number of injured wildlife due to decorations like these.

In addition to fake webs, other holiday decorations — including lights, tinsel, and even wrapped candy on the porch — can be harmful to animals. For example, candy and their wrappers can cause intestinal blockages and upset stomachs, which can be fatal for wild animals and pets alike.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Switching your holiday decor for more environmentally friendly options can be a great way to ensure that any wildlife that lives in the vicinity, as well as pets, remain safe while also providing beautiful decorations that are sustainable and don't contribute to plastic waste in the landfill.

The PSA received positive comments from other Redditors who were unaware of the dangers of fake webs.

"Thank you for posting i would never have guessed this would happen!" wrote one commenter.

Others shared what they use instead. "I've switched to making webs out of yarn myself, so it has big enough gaps for them to fit through! Haven't caught anything yet," another commenter explained.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.