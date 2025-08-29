Mom shares why you shouldn't use fabric softener for laundry: 'A scam'

"Been using … for many years."

Homemaker Brittan (@athomewithbrittan) found a surprisingly effective substitute for fabric softener and shared it with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Yes, I said it. Fabric softener is a SCAM," Brittan wrote in her video caption.

Instead, she recommends using distilled vinegar. She's able to buy it cheaply in big jugs, and it can be added directly to the fabric softener tray on her washing machine.

Laundry isn't the only practical application for vinegar around the house. Others have used vinegar in combination with baking soda to unclog drains. Some have used it as a household cleaner since it helps eliminate odors.

How it's helping

Brittan says vinegar is much cheaper than fabric softener and prevents waxy buildup in your washing machine and on your clothes. Other sources suggest that fabric softener can promote mildew growth in your machine and even reduce towels' ability to absorb water. Additionally, traditional fabric softeners contain a range of harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin and exacerbate respiratory issues.

Brittan doesn't touch on the environmental benefits of using vinegar instead of commercial fabric softeners. However, once these chemicals are flushed out of the machine, they can cause considerable damage to aquatic ecosystems. Quaternary ammonium compounds are a major pollutant found in fabric softeners that can pose significant toxic threats to marine wildlife.

The only real catch to making the switch from traditional fabric softeners is that the acidity of vinegar can wear down your washing machine's rubber components over time. Otherwise, vinegar is a suitable replacement that saves money and is more environmentally friendly.

What everyone's saying

Brittan's TikTok followers were eager to second her recommendation of fabric softener.

"Yes!! I always use vinegar!" said one community member.

"Yep, been using vinegar for many years," replied another.

