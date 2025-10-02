Woman shares inspiring video of new creation made from old scraps of fabric: 'I love this'

"It reminds me of something that I probably would've spent a lot of money on at Anthropologie."

One woman shared a creative way to turn unused fabric scraps into cozy room decor in a quick TikTok video.

Noel Cruz (@artsynoel) recorded a tutorial showing how she made a DIY garland using fabric scraps with different patterns and textures instead of buying new decor.

"One of my goals for the rest of the year is to create more than I consume," Noel said in the video. For this project, she cut strips of fabric scraps, hot-glued the cut ends, and looped each strip into a chain to hang in her bedroom.

"It reminds me of something that I probably would've spent a lot of money on at Anthropologie," she says near the end of the video. Yet, Noel didn't spend a dime, since she used fabric and ribbon she already had.

Noel's goal is one that many others echo. After all, finding new uses for unneeded items is the best way to save money. You don't need to buy new when you can create something from items you already have lying around. For example, one homeowner found that reusing product packaging could potentially replace their need for buying trash bags altogether.

Repurposing and recycling goods also keeps them out of landfills. Instead of tossing things you don't use, you can sell items for cash, donate goods, or turn them into something entirely new, as in Noel's case.

Additionally, you reduce the demand for manufacturers to make new stuff. According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, this means a lower need for raw materials and, as reported by the Congressional Budget Office, less manufacturing-related pollution.

The fast fashion industry is an excellent example of what happens when demand stays high. Factories churn out massive amounts of clothing to meet demand and use up water and energy to do so, often sending leftover fabrics straight to landfills.

People like Noel are changing their habits to be more sustainable-minded, and many TikTok commenters approve.

"I love this," said one.

Another commented, "Okay, I'm obsessed."

