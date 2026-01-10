Rancher shows off unconventional way homeowner cleaned 40 acres of weeds in 28 hours: 'Let it be a lesson'

"It's all about how [they] are used."

When you've got land to clear, it's time to call in the experts. TikToker Max (@cowboymax) showed his troop of goats expertly "goatscaping" in a viral video.

"Homeowner wanted more room for her dog to run," Max explained to set up the video. The before shot shows lots of dense vegetation that is surely cramping the pup's style when it wants to wander on the land.

Enter the goats. It's a diverse group of 40 with all types of beards, color schemes, and dispositions. The troop obediently follows the route to the area that needs their special skills. Once there, they spread out and get to work, with some wandering and others beginning to chow down.

The shot of the aftermath shows the payoff of the goats' swift work and hefty appetite. In just 28 hours, they clear off a major chunk of land for the homeowners' dog to enjoy.

Goats continue to prove surprisingly useful beyond traditional farming, including this example of their eco-friendly land-clearing service.

Though goats won't eat everything, they have proved to be effective in clearing specific types of growth and invasive weeds. Just like cowboymax's venture, other private companies use teams to take on daunting projects for homeowners.

Municipalities are starting to get involved. Arlington, Texas, employed the hungry helpers to control invasive species, such as privet shrubs, in a local park. In California, Pasadena is considering utilizing goats to mitigate wildfire risks while restoring the native habitat.

The TikTok video sparked widespread interest and amusement.

A user joked: "The goat popping its head out of the trailer like, 'What are we working with this time?'"

One viewer received some quick pushback after suggesting the goats' prowess was something to be feared.

"Let it be a lesson how destructive goats are lol," they wrote in reference to the goats' clear-out of the landscape.

"It's all about how those livestock are used," another viewer countered. "They also leave organic fertilizer & can eat invasive non-native plants, so… ."

The evidence supports that goats can be a force for good, including a Japanese research study that showed them restoring agriculture in the country.

