Tree experts share satisfying video of 'extreme' removal project: 'It doesn't get much worse than that'

"The main source has to be like 200 years old."

Ivy is beloved as a popular decorative plant, but it can quickly overtake trees, homes, and gardens, spreading more like an invasive weed than a pretty vine.

An arborist who goes by the name guilty_of_treeson (@guilty_of_treeson) on TikTok showed just how dense and overpowering the plant can grow.

He can be seen using a chainsaw to buzz off incredibly dense thickets of ivy vines that look like bark, but are actually the invasive plant forming a thick overlayer on trees. "Chopping some EXTREME ivy," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, he also noted the thickness of the ivy plants, saying, "That was extreme ivy, it doesn't get much worse than that."

Ivy can spread far beyond its initial planting and can climb into trees and dominate the canopy, killing trees in the process, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It can also add additional unnecessary shade, blocking understory growth and damaging growing plants like saplings.

Removing ivy is a labor-intensive process, as the video demonstrated. Even on the ground, it requires manually removing it from the soil and allowing it to rot, which it can do quickly, but sometimes herbicide can be considered.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Invasive species like ivy displace so many native species and actually require more effort and resources to maintain than their native counterparts. Planting your yard or garden with native species is a great way to save time and money, while supporting healthy biodiversity in your local area.

People in the comments were all aboard the anti-ivy train.

"English ivy is the worst, bro we have it everywhere!" one person wrote. "The main source has to be like 200 years old lmao it's killed everything! Some of the bigger vines are like trees."

Many people worried about the potential for allergies from all the ivy debris. "I'm highly allergic to that ivy. I end up with blisters the size of jumbo bubble wrap," one person wrote.

"Wow now I see why people hate ivy," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.