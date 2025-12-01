Homeowner shocked after HOA demands treatment of 'excessive' issue: 'So ridiculous'

"When every criticism they make can get them paid, this is what you get."

One homeowners association appears to have no idea what "excessive" means.

A resident was left scratching their head after receiving a confusing warning from their community council.

They asked Reddit for advice, saying, "HOA says we have excessive weeds and we need to treat our lawn. Am I crazy? I don't see excessive."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Like the homeowner, you may be wondering where all the "excessive weeds" are. There are a few plants sprouting here and there, but, as many commenters pointed out, "weed" is entirely subjective.

There isn't a botanical classification for weeds — the term is used to refer to an unwanted plant. What the HOA considers a weed — dandelions, clover, and chickweed — may be desired by the homeowner for its ecological benefits, and therefore not a weed.

The homeowner should ask to see the specific bylaws describing what is considered a weed and exactly how many weeds are considered excessive.

If they really want to make a change, the homeowner could run for the board to change the bylaws. It feels a bit ridiculous, and it's just another example of the overreach of an HOA.

HOAs are notorious for making it difficult for homeowners to make sustainable home upgrades, such as incorporating native plants or installing solar panels and EV chargers.

Some states are now passing laws that prohibit HOAs from blocking money-saving, eco-friendly improvements to homes.

Switching to a native plant lawn can bring a bunch of benefits, both for the homeowner and the environment. Native plants are adapted to a specific area and therefore require less maintenance — less mowing, watering, weeding, and fertilizing — than a traditional grass lawn. Homeowners can save time and money by rewilding their yard.

As for the environment, native plants boost biodiversity, support essential pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, lower water consumption, and reduce air pollution.

Commenters suggested ways to counter the HOA's confusing claim.

"There is no definition of a weed," one user said. "It's just an unwanted plant. Tell them you want the plants therefore there are no weeds."

"Lawn care is so ridiculous, let the [plants] grow," another commenter wrote.

"When every criticism they make can get them paid, this is what you get," a third Redditor replied.

