Facebook user sparks outrage with extravagant posting in online marketplace: 'This is nuclear grade absurdity'

"It's impossible not to recognize the blatant excess in cases like these."

In the latest edition of "Confessions of a Shopaholic," a post on Facebook Marketplace was shared on r/Anticonsumption and created quite the buzz.

Two screenshots reveal the full listing for See Kai Run toddlers' shoes for not just one pair, but 34. The seller made sure to mention there were more, with a grand total of 47 pairs with a retail value of over $2,300 available.

The OP snarkily wrote, "We literally have two pairs for our toddler and she normally only wears one."

Considering toddlers only wear shoes for a few months at a time, it's impossible not to recognize the blatant excess in cases like these. With that many shoes, a child could wear a different pair every week of the year. It's a waste of money and resources that, unfortunately, stress and harm our planet.

While it's good that the shoes were being resold instead of thrown into a landfill, it begs the question why anyone would acquire that many shoes in the first place. There is a huge difference between needs and wants and how they affect the world around us.

If you're looking for alternative shoe ideas for toddlers that will minimize your environmental footprint, Woolybubs has designed Newbies, which parents can make disappear once their child has outgrown them. Crocs' donation and recycling program, Soles4Souls, is now available in 10 states. The company has also made efforts to increase the amount of biobased materials with the intent of being net-zero by 2040.

The excessive shoe collection was greeted with massive amounts of disapproval and speculation.

"This is nuclear grade absurdity," one person commented.

"As an adult I don't even have this many shoes," another wrote.

"Imagine the amount of clothing they have to match all that…" one Redditor surmised.

In response to a comment wondering why people concern themselves with how other people spend their money, the OP replied, "Because we share the same planet and resources unfortunately."

