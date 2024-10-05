  • Business Business

Crocs experiments with new, innovative material for its cult-classic shoes — here's what you can expect

"We really have to partner with material suppliers, manufacturers, transportation distribution providers to actually impact and drive the change."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"We really have to partner with material suppliers, manufacturers, transportation distribution providers to actually impact and drive the change."

Photo Credit: Crocs

Companies are investing more and more in biobased materials to keep up with the demands of consumers who are becoming more and more environmentally conscious. 

Crocs has announced its aim to be net-zero by 2040 and, as part of this quest, launched its bio-circular effort several years ago. As reported by Trellis, the famous shoe company has been working hard to reduce the carbon impact of its products by incorporating biobased materials in its trademark clogs. 

Crocs was proud to report that in 2024, a quarter of the material used in its shoe production can now be considered bio-circular. Bio-circular materials are waste and residues of biological origin from industries such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. 

The use of bio-circular products has reduced the Classic Clogs' carbon footprint by 6.1% compared to 2021. Crocs is also proud to have been certified Vegan, having removed all animal-derived material from its products since 2021. 

The use of biobased and recyclable materials is on the rise as companies look to switch out dirty-energy-derived materials for those that are more sustainable to keep up with market demands. 

Research has shown that consumers are more environmentally conscious than ever before, with more than half of Americans factoring sustainability into their choices when shopping online. And it's not only what a company uses to produce its product but also how it's packaged, with consumers favoring sustainable packaging solutions.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

To meet this demand, major brands are incorporating eco-friendly initiatives that aim to reduce the impact they have on society and the environment. For example, two companies are now using innovative technologies to produce biodegradable plastic using air pollution, which is being used for foodware such as cups and straws. Netherlands-based store chain Albert Heijn has partnered with chemical company Avantium to produce packaging using polyethylene furanoate. PEF is a non-toxic, plant-based circular material.

Supporting environmentally conscious companies can be a great way to demand that other companies do better. This includes looking at the environmental impacts of their supply chain and educating yourself about greenwashing

Deanna Bratter, Crocs' vice president and global head of sustainability, told Trellis that 97% of Crocs' pollution is in its supply chain, which means the company doesn't have direct control over them.

🗣️ Which factor would motivate you to pay more for a sustainable product?

🔘 Superior quality 💎

🔘 Trendier style ✨

🔘 Bigger environmental impact 💚

🔘 I wouldn't pay more 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"We really have to partner with material suppliers, manufacturers, transportation distribution providers to actually impact and drive the change," she said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x