Crocs experiments with new, innovative material for its cult-classic shoes — here's what you can expect

"We really have to partner with material suppliers, manufacturers, transportation distribution providers to actually impact and drive the change."

Companies are investing more and more in biobased materials to keep up with the demands of consumers who are becoming more and more environmentally conscious.

Crocs has announced its aim to be net-zero by 2040 and, as part of this quest, launched its bio-circular effort several years ago. As reported by Trellis, the famous shoe company has been working hard to reduce the carbon impact of its products by incorporating biobased materials in its trademark clogs.

Crocs was proud to report that in 2024, a quarter of the material used in its shoe production can now be considered bio-circular. Bio-circular materials are waste and residues of biological origin from industries such as agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

The use of bio-circular products has reduced the Classic Clogs' carbon footprint by 6.1% compared to 2021. Crocs is also proud to have been certified Vegan, having removed all animal-derived material from its products since 2021.

The use of biobased and recyclable materials is on the rise as companies look to switch out dirty-energy-derived materials for those that are more sustainable to keep up with market demands.

Research has shown that consumers are more environmentally conscious than ever before, with more than half of Americans factoring sustainability into their choices when shopping online. And it's not only what a company uses to produce its product but also how it's packaged, with consumers favoring sustainable packaging solutions.

To meet this demand, major brands are incorporating eco-friendly initiatives that aim to reduce the impact they have on society and the environment. For example, two companies are now using innovative technologies to produce biodegradable plastic using air pollution, which is being used for foodware such as cups and straws. Netherlands-based store chain Albert Heijn has partnered with chemical company Avantium to produce packaging using polyethylene furanoate. PEF is a non-toxic, plant-based circular material.

Supporting environmentally conscious companies can be a great way to demand that other companies do better. This includes looking at the environmental impacts of their supply chain and educating yourself about greenwashing.

Deanna Bratter, Crocs' vice president and global head of sustainability, told Trellis that 97% of Crocs' pollution is in its supply chain, which means the company doesn't have direct control over them.

