Tesla owner stunned after returning to distressing scene in parking lot: 'Whoever did this intended it'

Sometimes you can tell when a car is damaged by accident or on purpose, and this is likely an instance of the latter.

A user on the r/TeslaModelY subreddit stumbled across a scene of their electric vehicle (which had just been detailed a few days prior) covered in patches of dirt along the front hood and side.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am going to find you. I have your prints … but seriously what makes you think, 'I would like to vandalize this car bc it is too clean' my bad then." the post read.

Unfortunately, this type of vandalism is not uncommon, especially for EVs, which have become increasingly targeted recently. Some have involved much more brazen and out-in-the-open actions, like this video of someone purposefully keying a parked Rivian at a charging station.

Some cases highlight growing trends, such as the harvesting of expensive copper from EV charging stations in the wiring of charging ports. This is one of the more common motivations driving the rise in EV vandalism.

However, it could also fall into broader categories, such as a dislike of certain EV manufacturers or simple pettiness.

"Sorry that happened to you. Whoever did this intended it, but you don't have sentry video of it?" one user asked in the post.

While EVs can still raise concerns about pollution created during battery manufacturing, which often involves the use of dirty energy sources to harvest lithium, it should be noted that this process is not only becoming cleaner and safer, but it ultimately creates a more environmentally friendly product.

Even EVs made with older batteries are cleaner than those powered by harmful dirty fuels that release pollutants into the air, as MIT has found that EVs generally produce about half as much pollution per mile driven. If allowed to continue, these vandalism cases will only work against a cleaner future by discouraging more widespread adoption of EVs.

EVs not only release zero tailpipe pollution, but they can also be cheaper in the long run than their gas-powered counterparts in terms of fuel cost savings and efficiency. That goes to an even higher level with solar panels, and now is a great time to go solar in the U.S., as government tax credits that can reach around $10,000 will expire after December, and projects take about 12 weeks to complete. EnergySage is a free site along the lines of Expedia that can help you compare installers and navigate all the logistics, including the credits.

Those looking to invest in an EV may be eligible to receive tax benefits for specific models, too, with $7,500 tax credits expiring on Sept. 30.

