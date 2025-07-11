Tesla owner flabbergasted after discovering inexplicable damage to vehicle: 'How can this happen?'

Commenters had plenty of solutions for the OP.

Investing in an electric vehicle is supposed to be a choice that benefits everyone, but EV owners have still been subjected to vandalism and harassment.

One Reddit user posted about leaving their car overnight in a parking lot only to discover their charging cover was broken off the next day.

They expressed concern over the cost of the repair and wondered what would motivate someone to cause such damage.

"How can this happen?" the original poster lamented. "I called an auto part dealer and he is saying they [don't] sell the cover alone, it comes with the internal motor and electric things … will cost me a ton to replace."

Teslas and EVs typically have a waterproof cover over the charging port, similar to a gas tank cover. If removed, there is no protection for the port, and the charger may break as a result.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not just vehicle fittings being targeted, though. According to the Associated Press, "Thieves have been targeting EV charging stations, intent on stealing the cables, which contain copper wiring. The price of copper is near a record high on global markets."

There are further assumed reasons for the uptick in EV vandalism, including political opinions towards EV owners. Another possibility is that the thieves hope to make a profit from the vehicle's parts and wires.

Tensions can be high over eco-friendly choices from both sides of the political spectrum. Meanwhile, some folks are angry with the political involvement of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with frustrations being directed at the brand's cars.

Some EV drivers have even been subjected to coal rolling, which is when drivers of internal combustion engine vehicles purposely increase the amount of exhaust their car releases, leading to plumes of smoke containing toxins and particulate matter.

Like the OP, cases of vandalism, like scratches, have also been reported.

Speaking to NACS Magazine, Bill Ferro, the president of EVSession in Charlotte, North Carolina, mentioned some ways to protect EV chargers when out in public.

"Don't bury your charging equipment behind the convenience store," Ferro said. "Make sure it is well-lit, out in the open and in sight of the security cameras that are commonplace in convenience stores today."

Commenters had plenty of solutions for the OP regarding the missing part.

"Manual shows you in detail how to replace one," one Tesla owner pointed out.

Another person recommended DIY, explaining, "You can buy just the cover on eBay for $15. … I've done it before, and it's a fairly simple fix."

