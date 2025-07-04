EV owner shares photos of upsetting scene after returning to parked car: 'So much jealousy and hate in this world'

The driver of a Polestar 2 EV was dismayed to find it vandalized. On Reddit, the EV owner wished the car had a "Sentry Mode," like Teslas do.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Someone keyed my PS 2. Hate that there is no mode like Tesla has with Sentry."

Tesla's Sentry Mode comes with every new model. Tesla explained, "When enabled, your vehicle's cameras and sensors (if equipped) remain powered on and ready to record suspicious activity around your vehicle when Model 3 is locked and in Park."

The Polestar 2 lacks this feature, which isn't foolproof, but can definitely be a deterrent. Sentry Mode does things like set off an alarm or play music if it senses a threat.

The website Not a Tesla App wrote, "[Sentry Mode] could help reduce the continued violence by making it easier for Tesla and Tesla owners to get video footage of the vandals."

Destruction to EVs and to EV charging stations is on the rise, and it doesn't always connect to the make or model. Some people have fervent objections to EVs, even though research shows that driving an EV can save money for 80% drivers, according to Fleet World.

Many criticize the mining used to obtain the lithium needed for EV batteries. However, as the Guardian reported, "The mineral use for electric cars is much, much lower than petrol and diesel as soon as oil enters the equation … a petrol car will burn an average of 17,000 litres of oil in its lifetime." Additionally, "the majority of battery materials used in cars are likely to be recycled."

While it's true that the creation of EV batteries creates pollution, as NPR reported, "the gas car starts to catch up as soon as it goes its first mile. … Building a battery is an environmental cost that's paid once. Burning gasoline is a cost that's paid again, and again, and again."

This kind of misguided vandalism of EVs only causes harm to individual people, like the disheartened Polestar owner whose car was keyed.

Commenters shared the OP's jaded feeling.

One person shared, "I was keyed on the driver door so I do feel your pain."

Another said, with a sad emoji, "So much jealousy and hate in this world."

"Don't know what the cops are like where you live, but the local cops would just shrug and tell me to call my insurance," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.