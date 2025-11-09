Tesla owner shares honest thoughts after one week with new vehicle: 'Took advantage of the EV credit'

Switching to an EV was the perfect decision for this Redditor.

The future of electric vehicle sales is a little up in the air after the program that offered EV owners a tax credit of up to $7,500 was ended. However, one lucky Redditor made their purchase just in time to make the most of the tax credits. Sharing a picture on the r/TeslaModelY subreddit, the user expressed how happy they were with their new vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Glad I took advantage of the EV credit," the OP remarked.

After opting for a Juniper Tesla Model Y in Diamond Black, the Redditor seemed absolutely over the moon with their choice.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Despite the end of tax credits, saying goodbye to your combustion engine vehicle and switching to an EV is becoming increasingly accessible. The International Energy Agency found that over 17 million EVs were sold in 2024, with sales rising by 25%.

As EV use becomes widespread, public charging points are easier to find, making it a feasible option for more people. As well as that, a drop in the price of batteries sees EVs becoming more affordable.

Overall, the IEA found that the lifetime cost of EVs is lower than that of combustion-engine vehicles. Not only are you bound to save money on fuel, but the maintenance costs of EVs are also often massively lower than those of their dirty-fuel-powered counterparts.

Additionally, the environmental benefits of switching to an EV are immense. Non-electric cars produce around five tons of carbon dioxide pollution a year, whereas EVs don't create any tailpipe pollution.

"It looks so good with that rear taillight," one Redditor enthused. "Congrats, OP, beautiful car."

"Looks awesome. I'm kinda jealous," another user chimed in. "That said, I did sneak in a last-minute order in for the new [Model Y] before the credit expired."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.