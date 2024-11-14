Driver shares honest thoughts after 3 years of driving electric car: 'Are we filled with regret?'

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular because of their wide range of benefits, and a driver recently spoke candidly about what it's like to be an EV owner.

YouTube veteran Craig Benzine (@wheezywaiter) posted a 40-second TikTok video in the summer detailing his and his spouse's experiences after owning an EV for almost three years. The video was meant to answer these questions: "Do we like it? Is it worth it? Are we filled with regret?"

Benzine started by pointing out the obvious benefit of owning an EV, which is the amount of money he saves by not having to buy gas.

"Don't gotta pay for gas, duh. Charging at home is awesome," he said.

Benzine's wife, Chyna, added that she appreciates the peacefulness that comes with driving an EV, pointing out the noise caused by gas-powered engines that produce harmful carbon pollution.

"It's smooth and quiet. I didn't realize how loud our last car was until we got this car," she said.

Benzine's video wasn't completely positive, as he and Chyna explained the major drawback of owning an EV is the scarcity of accessible chargers. They described the feeling of range anxiety, which is the fear that their vehicle might run out of battery before reaching a charging station or their destination.

"It requires a little more planning; you have to know where the next charger is. That's because they're not everywhere," they explained. "It can lead to problems, especially during the winter because in winter, you don't get as much range. Also, it won't charge as fast."

Still, electric vehicles are a key part of the revolution to create a healthier environment and safer future for us and our planet. The continued adoption of EVs can significantly improve air quality because they don't emit tailpipe pollution, which means fewer harmful chemicals such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides are released into the air. Studies have also shown that increased adoption of EVs can lead to fewer asthma and breathing-related emergencies.

If you're in the market for a new vehicle, it's easier than ever to consider an EV for your next car. Manufacturers including Ford and Tesla are creating new models that are more affordable and accessible, making it convenient for drivers to choose the eco-friendly option. By joining the EV revolution, you would have the chance to experience the same benefits Benzine described in his video.

"I love this car; it's the best car I've ever owned," he said.

