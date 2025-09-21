Automaker Rivian announces major update that will make life easier for drivers: 'More is better'

Rivian is accelerating the growth of its fast-charging network, making electric vehicle travel more accessible than ever. With over 75% of its charging stations now open to all EVs, the company is helping drive a more connected, sustainable future for electric mobility, as reported by InsideEVs.

As of late August, Rivian's DC fast charging network has grown to 122 locations across the United States, a sharp increase from just 67 stations in early 2024.

Most notably, more than 75% of these chargers are now open to all electric vehicles, not just Rivian's own R1S and R1T models. This shift comes as Rivian begins retrofitting stations with Tesla-style NACS connectors, making its network compatible with the growing number of EVs adopting this standard.

The company also plans to phase out older CCS1 plugs, aligning with the industry-wide move toward a universal charging format. By expanding access and embracing interoperability, Rivian is making long-distance EV travel more convenient and helping to fill critical gaps in the U.S. charging infrastructure.

For everyday drivers, Rivian's expanding and accessible charging network means less range anxiety, faster road trips, and fewer detours to find compatible chargers, especially as more EVs adopt the NACS standard.

The addition of Google Maps integration also helps users locate available chargers in real time, streamlining trip planning and reducing wait times.

As more stations open in remote and underserved areas, EV ownership becomes a more viable option for a wider range of people.

On the environmental side, Rivian's commitment to powering all of its chargers with 100% renewable energy means that every recharge helps reduce harmful carbon pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. It's a step toward a cleaner, more convenient future for transportation.

Public response to the expansion has been largely positive. As one commenter put it on InsideEVs, "more is better, regardless of the charging station vendor." Another shared a personal experience, saying: "Used a couple in New York State, actually very convenient for the trip I did."

These reactions reflect growing appreciation for a more open and accessible EV charging network.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



