Homeowner raises concerns over questionable HOA fee demand: 'They have no grounds'

Is a $200 fee to charge in a condo garage fair and legal? Reddit users debated on the issue after one owner posted about it on the r/evcharging community.

The condo's homeowners association said the power outlet was only for the garage door. In a notice, it warned that charging electric vehicles could overload electrical circuits or start a fire.

California EV owners share the dilemma faced by this Redditor: HOA rules. State law allows tenants to charge EVs provided they pay a fee covering the associated costs.

But even if residents can afford it, most condo buildings lack the electrical capacity. Over 80% of residents in multifamily housing nationwide have no EV charging facilities, SWTCH Energy found.

Shifting to an EV becomes difficult without such infrastructure and complicated processes. Continued reliance on gas-powered vehicles leaves communities with more air pollution and higher energy costs for motorists.

Surprisingly, the California cities of San Jose and Sacramento stand out. They top the list for MFH EV charging access, according to data from Energy Innovation.

Yet HOA-tenant frictions remain over the stringent control of EV supply equipment and other neighborhood utilities and upgrades.

In some cases, HOA rules may block eco-friendly, money-saving improvements, such as growing native plant gardens.

Returning to the Reddit post, commenters expressed contrasting views.

One Redditor wrote, "But $200 seem[s] prohibitive and designed to deter homeowners from installing EVSE."

Meanwhile, an electrical engineer considered the fee justifiable. They said service rates average $250 an hour, which covers building reviews and electrical code compliance.

Another Redditor commented: "They have no grounds. It's not a visible space and they are not paying for power."

A user added that the HOA doesn't need to be concerned about the install since it's for one condo unit owner only.

Other commenters advised reading the HOA documents more thoroughly. One user said, "Don't go full conflict as many here suggest."

A fellow Redditor encouraged the original poster to get more details on what the $200 fee includes and to compare it with similar application fees for consistency. The OP agreed, noting that the HOA's policy to increase the fee without notice should match market rates.

Such disagreements demonstrate how HOA rules can block environmentally friendly upgrades. But residents can work with their board to modify bylaws to support cleaner living.

Such disagreements demonstrate how HOA rules can block environmentally friendly upgrades. But residents can work with their board to modify bylaws to support cleaner living.