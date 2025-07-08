Homeowner stunned after HOA issues sudden threat to entire neighborhood: 'Is that legal?'

A homeowner reached out for advice after being informed that their water services would be cut off soon, despite being up to date with their bill payments.

"Our HOA just told us that MDSU will be shutting off the water to our whole neighborhood if back pay for a few homes isn't paid by Thursday," the original poster wrote in a post on the subreddit r/nashville.

The OP, located in Davidson County, explained that there had been a previous issue with members of the homeowners association not paying their bills. This led the HOA to use emergency funds to settle the accounts. Now, it was out of funds and threatening to shut off the water for the entire neighborhood.

"Is that legal?" the OP asked.

Several commenters suggested checking the rules in the documents the homeowner signed when they bought the house.

One wrote, "Check the documents you signed when you purchased your home. You can also contact the management company for your HOA and ask them to provide a copy."

Others stated their relief at not living in a community governed by an HOA, with one posting, "Thanks for the reminder to avoid an HOA at all costs."

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for people to report that their HOAs have made life difficult, especially when it comes to climate-friendly home upgrades. Many people looking to install solar panels or native plant gardens to save money and reduce the harmful pollution associated with their homes have been thwarted by HOA rules and regulations.

While HOAs can present numerous obstacles, there are ways to overcome them. Working with your HOA to advocate for policy changes can help.

Some people have also contacted their state representatives to advocate for laws that protect homeowners' rights.

These stories demonstrate that it is possible to work around the challenges posed by difficult HOAs, allowing people to make environmentally beneficial changes to their homes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.