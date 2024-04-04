Homeowner struggles with HOA over $1 million insurance requirement for EV charger: 'It has been impossible to get this'

It's not the first time that an HOA has stood between a homeowner and the EV or charging station they wanted.

One condo owner who just wanted to charge their electric vehicle in their garage faced an uphill battle against an uncooperative HOA, according to their Reddit post about the conflict.

"My HOA is telling me I need a $1 million liability policy naming them as an additional insured to install an EV charger in my own condo's garage," the user complained in their post on r/HOA.

It's not the first time that an HOA has stood between a homeowner and the EV or charging station they wanted. Some associations had misplaced concerns about the risk of fire; others just seemed opposed to any money-saving and eco-friendly improvement.

What makes this case shocking is that, according to the Redditor, they live in California — a state with strong protections for EV owners, HOA or no HOA.

"They are citing Civil Code 4745, and it appears that those stipulations only apply to a common area," said the puzzled Redditor. "They also fail to mention Section A in their requirements, and my understanding is this trumps anything else they say to attempt to prevent this."

The original poster then quoted the section of the law in question, which says that any covenant or restriction "that either effectively prohibits or unreasonably restricts the installation or use of an electric vehicle charging station within an owner's unit or in a designated parking space … is void and unenforceable."

In other words, if the HOA sets unreasonable requirements — like a $1 million insurance policy — it's breaking the law.

Even so, the original poster was willing to work with the HOA. Just one problem: The association asked for the impossible.

"If I could easily go get this insurance I would do it, but … it has been impossible to get this, and every insurance agent has never heard this ever," they said in a comment.

Commenters speculated that the HOA might be able to place this restriction after all if it owns the parking area. "Most garages are like carports and parking spaces," said one user. "Exclusive use common area. You own its exclusive use, but the HOA owns its area. Look at the maps, deed, and CC&Rs."

If that's the case, the original poster would have more luck trying to change the HOA's rules from the inside.

