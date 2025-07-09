New homeowner baffled by mysterious plant engulfing their property: 'It will swallow your entire house'

"This stuff is horrible and will kill everything around it."

A Reddit user who recently moved to Eastern Canada noticed an odd plant creeping beneath their patio. Worried about its rapid growth after a year, they turned to the r/InvasiveSpecies subreddit for help.

The photo they shared showed thick vines overtaking the space under the deck. However, the caption noted that the plant had already started moving into the yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters weighed in quickly. Many identified the plant as English ivy, an aggressive invasive species. Several said that the vine can regrow if they leave cuttings behind.

"This stuff is horrible and will kill everything around it and wreck your building," one commenter wrote. Another warned: "It will swallow your entire house if you let it."

English ivy is more prevalent in southwestern Ontario and southern British Columbia. However, the Canadian Council on Invasive Species classifies it as a "high-risk invasive plant species."

In the U.S., some homeowners call these "hell plants" or "tree killers" — terms echoed by Tree Canada for their impact on trees and local wildlife. Their thick growth can deprive trees of sunlight and make them prone to falling because of the vine's weight.

English ivy may also carry bacteria that can harm oaks, maples, and elms. When they grow on the ground, dense ivy patches can suppress or choke native plants.

While the environmental toll is serious, the cleanup is time-consuming and expensive. You may need to use heavy machinery if the vines have spread.

Although clearing out invasive plants takes work, it pays off in the long run. Rewilding your yard or growing native species requires less water and fewer chemicals to thrive, reducing your bills and chores.

Even replacing part of your yard with patches of buffalo grass or clover helps. A xeriscaped bed can also make a difference.

These steps enable bees and butterflies to thrive. In return, they help your garden bloom and grow the crops we eat. The result? A more natural lawn and a glorious-looking landscape that you can feel good about.

Sometimes, a shared challenge can bring out a surprising sense of energy and community. "Weed killing flame thrower torch ftw. Careful not to burn your house down," a commenter said. Another chimed in: "If you are located in Toronto I can come and help you."

